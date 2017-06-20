Eisenberg: Terrell Suggs Is Leading by What He Does, Not What He Says

"It worked out pretty good. I like it," he said of the program. "We still have a little bit to go, but I haven't felt this good in June in years. I feel really good."

It was no secret Suggs was at the team facility in recent months instead of in Arizona, where he usually spends the offseason. His voice filled the hallways from time to time. Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh certainly was aware, and delighted, that Suggs was around.

"He has always been determined; it has always been important to him. But I have never seen a more motivated Terrell Suggs than we have right now," Harbaugh said last week. "He has put an incredible amount of work in – intensity. I think he is going to be in the best shape of his career, even at this stage of his career. I'm looking forward to seeing how he plays."

Harbaugh and Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees both commented last week on how Suggs has embraced being a leader and setting an example for younger teammates.

"What I am so impressed with is the leadership by example that he has demonstrated in this offseason," Harbaugh said. "He is out there doing it, and he is out there competing with the guys every day in the conditioning program. It is impressive to watch, and that is a great way to get guys' attention if you want to be a leader. He has done it the right way."