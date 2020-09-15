Eisenberg: The New Lamar Jackson Passing Debate

During this past offseason, Jackson acknowledged he could try to stretch the field more and better incorporate his wide receivers. He also could become more effective on passes aimed outside the hash marks, and fundamentally, continue to work on steadying his throwing base, his lower half – a 2019 "fix" that really helped.

Well, all he did Sunday was check every one of those boxes while also exhibiting a new, deft touch on many throws.

So, yes … just how high can he go?

"You can tell he's a lot more comfortable and a lot more pinpoint with it," teammate Marquise "Hollywood" Brown said Sunday. "It's now our job to be at the spot, because that's where he's putting it. He's doing a good job of throwing it away from defenders and throwing it to where you can catch and run. So, he's been doing a good job of just improving his game."

At one point last year, Jackson said he actually preferred to stay in the pocket and beat opponents with his arm. It sounded a tad crazy at the time because he was making so many plays as a runner.

But NFL defenses have been watching him run for almost two years now, and believe me, they're preparing for it. The Browns did a decent job of keeping him in check as a runner Sunday. He couldn't easily get to the edge, and though he sliced by a few tacklers, he ended the game with just 45 rushing yards on seven attempts.

His legs were more effective in helping him evade pressure and make those devastating throws. Is that the future?

A few days before the game, Browns defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson downplayed Jackson's passing and predicted the Ravens would rely on their record-setting rushing attack Sunday.

"They're going to stick to who they are. I don't think (Jackson) turned into Aaron Rodgers no time soon," Richardson said.

Not so long ago, Jackson probably would have quietly bristled at the comment and used it as motivation. But his passing is an outdated storyline now, turning comments such as Richardson's into a reflection on the speaker more than the subject matter.