Eisenberg: The Offense, Reason for Alarm?  

Harbaugh referenced the O-line Monday, saying he recalled his father stressing to him a half-century ago that you "win and lose in the trenches." It's one adage that never goes out of style.

But the Ravens have just been OK up front for a few years, which isn't ideal on a team that wants to run the ball and physically dominate opponents. Bolstering the line with high draft picks and/or free-agent signings makes total sense to me.

That would make life better for Jackson, who needs a reset. It was disturbing to hear him tell reporters after the season that he couldn't really explain why his game fell off before an ankle injury sidelined him. Whatever is happening with that, it needs to be addressed. The Ravens aren't going anywhere without their dynamic quarterback doing his thing.

As for injuries, enough has been said. The job now is to get guys back and work on keeping history from repeating itself.

Change certainly is warranted after the Ravens finished in last place for the first time since 2007. In hindsight, it's easy to see the defense needing a fresh start with a new coordinator after it gave up so many yards and continually blinked in clutch situations.