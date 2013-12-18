Eisenberg: The Ravens Are A Savvy Gladiator





How do they do it? How do they keep coming through in these tight games that make or break their season? The NFL is full of teams that don't know how to do it, Dallas, Detroit, San Diego, promising teams that always come up short. But the Ravens could teach a class in the subject, "How to Prevail."

It starts with a simple first commandment: Make the other team beat you. Don't give the game away.

In the NFL, you're halfway home if you don't litter the field with turnovers, dropped passes and penalties, as the Lions did Monday night. Many of the Ravens' biggest wins over the years have featured similar acts of charity, going all the way back to Al Del Greco's missed field goals in Tennessee in 2000.

It doesn't cheapen the Ravens' successes. To the contrary, by not making the same mistakes, the Ravens are exhibiting discipline and fundamentals, all the right stuff. It's called being smart, playing to your potential.

The Ravens also have faith in their ability to prevail, especially at the end of close games. They have done it for so long, especially with John Harbaugh as their head coach and Joe Flacco under center, that they're comfortable in the tense environment and always believe someone is going to make the play to make the difference.

At the point in the game where many other teams panic, they take a deep breath and wade in, remembering how they've done it before.

Flacco obviously is at the epicenter of that groupthink, the one with the ball in his hands. His statistics aren't gaudy, but with the game on the line, he is confident, unflappable and aggressive, a dangerous set of qualities. His teammates trust him to get the job done, as they should. The last-ditch drive to set up Tucker's field goal Monday night was his fourth game-winner of 2013 and the 18th of his career.

"The thing I love about our football team is that we are a team of faith. We believe. We trust," Harbaugh said Monday night. "Because of that, we'll fight. We will run the race right down to the end, that's something that our football team does."

In the sweeping theatrical production that is the NFL, every team plays a certain character, fills a role. There are royals. There are peasants. There are court jesters. There are dashing young men destined to break your heart. There are radicals, over-the-hill knights, honorable soldiers and Rex Ryan's team. (See if you can match those archetypes with teams. It's fun.)

Who are the Ravens? I see them as the savvy gladiator, calm in conflict, knowing what it takes to prevail – a role they have almost perfected, as the Lions can attest.