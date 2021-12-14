Eisenberg: This Isn't a Doomsday Scenario After All

If anything, the Ravens' 2021 season has taught me that I need to expand my notion of what's possible in the NFL.

A 66-yard field goal turning a loss into a victory at the buzzer? I didn't necessarily see that as realistic until it happened.

A Baltimore team with crushing injuries, a minus-9 turnover ratio and 1-3 record against divisional opponents holding sole possession of first place in the AFC North heading into Week 15?

I would have laughed until recently, said there's no way. But that's the Ravens in a nutshell after Sunday's loss to the Browns.

The lesson in it all? If you think something absolutely, positively isn't possible, be careful. It might come to pass.

I bring it up now because the Ravens are facing what many have long considered their form of a doomsday scenario. They're fighting for a playoff spot and Lamar Jackson's status is uncertain. He flew home in a walking boot after a sprained ankle knocked him out of Sunday's game in Cleveland.

"Lamar has an ankle sprain. It's not a high ankle sprain, which is good news. We'll just have to see what it is from there, how he feels this week going forward and what it looks like," Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.