Eisenberg: Time To 'Spin The Wheel' On Geno Smith

Nov 23, 2013 at 03:22 AM
23_Eisenberg_RollDiceOnGeno_news.jpg


Three of the Ravens' six defeats are relatively easy to rationalize. Denver's Peyton Manning, Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger got the best of them. I know that's overly simplistic, but those are three of the NFL's best quarterbacks, and losing to them is never a shocker.

But the Ravens' other three defeats are harder to fathom. They succumbed to Buffalo's EJ Manuel, Cleveland's Jason Campbell and Chicago's Josh McCown – a rookie and two backups. If you're wondering how the Ravens' playoff prospects became so precarious, look no further.

Teams need to take advantage of whatever breaks their schedule affords, and games against less experienced, established or accomplished quarterbacks always provide an opportunity to make gains. Although the Ravens have beaten Ryan Tannehill and Brandon Weeden in 2013, losses to Manuel, Campbell and McCown have made their lives tough.

Even if they had won just one of those three games, they would be a .500 team today and their playoff hopes would look a lot different.

They're playing another rookie quarterback Sunday, the New York Jets' Geno Smith. It goes without saying that they need to make the most of the situation.

Smith has delivered some big plays and big wins for a team that has the NFL's top-ranked run defense and always plays hard for Rex Ryan, but the young signal caller is coming off a nightmarish outing against Buffalo in which he was benched. For the season, he has thrown twice as many interceptions (16) as touchdowns (8). His quarterback rating is the league's lowest among those with at least 150 attempted passes.

The Jets like to lessen his load and control things with their productive running game – ranked No. 8 in the league and averaging 46.3 yards per game more than the Ravens on the ground – but they're going to need plays from Smith. That's when the Ravens need to pounce.

In every game, the Ravens' defensive goal is to make the opposing offense one-dimensional by stopping the run. I'm guessing Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees is giving the strategy extra emphasis this week. Safety James Ihedigbo pretty much tipped off the plan when he told reporters the Ravens were going to "spin the wheel" on Smith and see if he holds up.

In the stretch run of the season, the Ravens are going to play Roethlisberger again, Detroit's Matthew Stafford and New England's Tom Brady – three supreme playmakers. Smith is beatable by comparison, especially in Baltimore.

The forecast for Sunday is, well, anything but pretty.

"It will be a tough, hard-fought football game," Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

The Jets like it rough. The Ravens have been grinding their way through games. Cold, windy weather is expected.

It should be the Ravens' goal to interject as much prettiness as possible into the situation.

Although they finally got their running game going last Sunday, they shouldn't focus on re-establishing it against the Jets' rugged run defense. The Jets are vulnerable against the pass in 2013. The Ravens have a quarterback who likes to air it out. I say go for it.

Joe Flacco has, by his own admission, not played especially well recently. The Ravens have surpassed 200 passing yards in a game only once since their late-October bye.

But just as they took advantage of Chicago's soft run defense last week, they should go after New York's pass defense this week. In a matchup of teams that grind it out, they have the passing game with the higher ceiling.

The uglier the game gets, the better the Jets' chances. Conversely, if Flacco flourishes in the air, this game belongs to the home team.

By my count, eight AFC teams, including the Ravens, are currently either 5-5 or 4-6 and in the race for the conference's second wild-card berth. That makes for a lot of scoreboard watching. The Ravens' game with the Jets is one of five being played Sunday that impacts the race. Here are the others:

Pittsburgh at Cleveland – What's the best outcome for the Ravens? I say a Cleveland win, because the Steelers are more dangerous and have won four of their last six. Better to get them buried and wait for the Browns to eventually find their level.

San Diego at Kansas City – A tough spot for the 4-6 Chargers, who have lost three straight. Four in a row would pretty much end their season.

Carolina at Miami – The Dolphins and Jets currently lead the race with 5-5 records, so the Ravens could use Carolina's help here. But regardless of what happens, if the Ravens beat the Jets, they will own wins over both the Jets and Dolphins, a big plus if the race boils down to tiebreakers.

Tennessee at Oakland – The loser will have seven losses and fall out of the race. The winner probably won't last long, either.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Overtime Win Over Vikings

Lamar Jackson is the difference in turbulent games, and he helped himself by letting others help him. The defense doesn't get an 'A' but it was much improved.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Combined effect of eventual returns would give the Ravens quite a boost. It'll be interesting to see how defenses handle Baltimore's wide receiver trio. Gary Kubiak's offense will make a return trip to M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Legendary Baltimore Colt and Ravens Broadcaster Tom Matte Passes Away

Tom Matte played running back for the Colts from 1961-1972 and was an analyst on the Ravens' radio broadcasts from 1996-2005.
news

Eisenberg: Ravens Must Get More From Their Rushing Game

So far in 2021, the quality of the opposing rushing defense says a lot about how the Ravens' games unfold.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Ravens' history bodes well for after the bye. Baltimore has had tough competition so far. My prediction for the Ravens' moves at the trade deadline.
news

Eisenberg: True Statements Are Made Over the Long Haul

Obviously, the Bengals were better than the Ravens Sunday. But ARE they better? That's a very different question, much harder to answer.
news

Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Loss to Bengals

The Ravens won't entertain many sweet dreams over the bye. The Ravens will need to tweak their defensive approach when the teams meet again later in the season.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Against the odds, the Ravens should be fine at offensive tackle without Ronnie Stanley. Le'Veon Bell could have his largest role yet. It sure seems the organization wants to sign DeShon Elliott to a new deal.
news

Eisenberg: Anything Is Possible for the 2021 Ravens

Even though we're barely one-third through the longest regular season in NFL history, I feel confident placing the Ravens in the top rank of Super Bowl contenders.
news

The Breakdown: Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Dominant Win Over Chargers

It was clear the Ravens' defense was hellbent on making the statement that it, too, could dominate an opponent as thoroughly as Lamar Jackson and the offense.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

My ranking of the Ravens' wild wins. The mother of all the eye-popping Lamar Jackson stats. The season-ending injury that should be included with the other biggies.
news

Eisenberg: Expect the Unexpected With the 2021 Ravens

What lies ahead for the Ravens might be just as crazy as what's already happened. As they wade into their season, some unusual qualities about the Ravens are coming into focus.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising