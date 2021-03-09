Eisenberg: What We Learned From the State of the Offseason Press Conferences

+ The relationship between the organization and tackle Orlando Brown Jr. isn't as bad as some imagine. DeCosta said he and Brown have had "a couple of conversations" since Brown tweeted that he wants to play left tackle, effectively signaling that he might be happier elsewhere since the Ravens already have a left tackle, Ronnie Stanley. It doesn't sound as if harsh words were spoken between Brown and DeCosta. DeCosta sounded as if he could relate to Brown wanting to fulfill his vision as a left tackle because DeCosta also had a similar vision when he was a youngster, wanting to be an NFL GM, and that vision became a reality. As DeCosta explained it, Brown also recognizes the Ravens currently hold the cards in their poker game. "He is under contract. He understands that … we'll do what's best for Orlando and what's best for the Ravens," DeCosta said. It sounds as if he'll gladly listen to whatever trade offers roll in, but if they aren't eye-popping, Brown could easily end up playing right tackle in Baltimore in 2021. No one know how the situation will play out, but when asked if Stanley would be fully recovered from his ankle injury in time to play in 2021, Harbaugh said he hoped so, but if not, the team has a left tackle. That's Brown.