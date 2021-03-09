Lamar Jackson's Extension 'May Take a Little Time,' But Ravens Are 'Confident and Committed'

Mar 09, 2021 at 11:49 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030921-Lamar
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

General Manager Eric DeCosta has not started official contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson and his camp yet, but they have built the foundation for those talks.

DeCosta spoke with reporters Tuesday and said he did talk with Jackson in-person this offseason to discuss his future, but he doesn't know when a deal will be struck.

"We're confident and committed to get a long-term deal done and hopefully we can get that done at some point in the near future," DeCosta said. "It may take a little time, but we're willing to try."

DeCosta said he and Jackson have had a couple of discussions, and they spent in-person time together a few weeks ago.

"We haven't really gotten into the actual contract proposals, negotiations, things like that," DeCosta said. "It was more of a general conversation about a lot of different things – the team, Lamar, how we were going to go about a negotiation like this. There are definitely some different moving parts that make this different than a lot of other negotiations we've done."

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott reportedly struck a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record-setting $126 million guaranteed, on Monday. That turned the focus to the next class of quarterbacks from the 2018 draft that are now eligible to sign an extension – such as Jackson, Buffalo's Josh Allen and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield.

But DeCosta said he doesn't think Prescott's contract has an impact on Jackson's deal.

"Every negotiation is different, every player is different, every GM is different," DeCosta said. "We have a strategy, we have a relationship. That doesn't really affect me. Lamar has played three years. He's a good player, we feel really good about him, I think he feels really good about us, and it's up to us to get a deal done."

The Ravens know whatever number they come to with Jackson and how it's structured with average salary, guarantees, money in the first three years, cash flow, etc., it's going to be expensive.

"If you got to the Bentley dealership or the Range Rover dealership, you know what the cars are going to cost. You're not going to get much of a discount," DeCosta said.

"They all cost about the same and you go in with the idea of you're either going to buy the car or you're not going to buy the car. … But in the end, they're all very big contracts for outstanding players, they're quarterback deals, they're marquee players. You know you're going to pay a lot, but you're going to get a lot in return."

Part of the equation when it comes to such a massive commitment is relationships. The Ravens and Jackson need to be on the same page. That's what DeCosta has built, and continues to build, with Jackson.

The Ravens committed to Jackson when other teams would not when they drafted him with the 32nd-overall pick in the first round of the 2018 draft. The Ravens committed to Jackson when they re-built their entire offensive scheme around him. Now they'll commit to him financially when both sides feel the deal is right.

DeCosta said their conversation a few weeks ago was great, and that they "talked about a lot of different things – the team, his family, his goals and dreams for the future, what he loves about the organization. We laughed a lot."

Meeting with players and building relationships was one of the parts of the job DeCosta admitted he was most anxious about when he was taking over as general manager for Ozzie Newsome two years ago. Now it's one of DeCosta's favorite aspects.

"It's been really healthy, really good," DeCosta said of his talks with Jackson. "We started to talk about what a contract might look like, but we haven't necessarily gotten into all the weeks and all the nuances of all those types of things, but that will be coming at some point soon."

Related Content

news

Eric DeCosta Talks About Possibility of Trading Orlando Brown Jr.

General Manager Eric DeCosta said the Ravens are going to do what's best for Orlando Brown Jr. and what's best for the Ravens.
news

Late for Work 3/9: What Does Dak Prescott's Deal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

What are the most important moves the Ravens could make this offseason? Are the Ravens' issues on the offensive line overhyped? Will Calais Campbell make a bigger impact in 2021?
news

SociaLight: Marlon Humphrey Shoots His Shot With Actress Zendaya 

Zendaya already had a Ravens connection from 2013.
news

Patrick Queen Expects Film Study Will Take His Game to the Next Level

Linebacker Patrick Queen felt he had a 'decent' rookie season, but critiqued himself for his pass coverage and pressing too much, particularly down the stretch.
news

Around the AFC North: 'All Signs' Point to JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaving Steelers

Bengals face a tough question on pass rusher Carl Lawson. Baker Mayfield thinks he saw a UFO.
news

Late for Work 3/8: Which Ravens Could Be Next in Line for an Extension? 

Could a move to tight end make sense for Miles Boykin? James Proche shows off some insane hands. Contract restructures that could open up salary cap space.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

Shouldn't it be true that the top offensive linemen who are free agents would want to come to Baltimore? Part of the O-line blueprint depends on Bradley Bozeman.
news

Pro Days Are More Important Than Ever. Here's the Full Schedule

With no in-person drills at the NFL Scouting Combine this year, the schools' pro days will be where the attention falls.
news

Ravens Bring Back Defensive Tackle Justin Ellis on One-Year Deal

The veteran run-stuffer has played well in a reserve role and when called upon as a starter.
news

Pundits Love Ravens' Reported 'Spot and Choose' Overtime Rule Change Proposal

Pundits are widely in favor of the proposal, which would have one team choose where to spot the ball and the other choose to play offense or defense.
news

Late for Work 3/5: Will Third Season Be the Charm for Miles Boykin?

Todd McShay mocks LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. to the Ravens. The Ravens select an All-Pro receiver in NFL.com's 2016 redraft.
Advertising