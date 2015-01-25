Elvis Dumervil Shows Defense Is Alive In Pro Bowl

Jan 25, 2015 at 03:53 PM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

Social Media Director/Digital Host

Elvis Dumervil made it clear leading up to the Pro Bowl that he planned to play the game at full speed.

The all-star contest has a reputation of being played at a slower, less-competitive pace with little defensive effort compared to actual games, but the Ravens pass rusher had no interest in approaching his fourth Pro Bowl appearance that way.

He even denied Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh's request before the game to take it easy (the two were on opposing teams).

"You only coached us a certain way. I can't change in the matter of a week," Dumervil told Harbaugh on the field before kickoff.

Dumervil stayed true to his word and came up with a pair of sacks in the contest. He crushed Colts quarterback Andrew Luck and buried Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton and was also penalized for blitzing, which is not allowed in the Pro Bowl. Dumervil was the only player in the game to come up with a sack.

"This feels great man, to cap off my season with a win finally. This has been amazing," Dumervil said. "I was trying to represent Ravens Nation, and was trying to win and play the game the right way."  

Dumervil's full-go mentality made a difference, and his team came away with the 32-28 Pro Bowl victory after a fourth-quarter comeback. Dumervil and guard Marshal Yanda suited up for Michael Irvin's squad, while running back Justin Forsett and inside linebacker C.J. Mosley played on Cris Carter's team. Harbaugh and his staff coached Team Carter.

Dumervil and Yanda will have bragging rights heading into next season, and they will also have heavier wallets thanks to the victory. Players on the winning team brought home $55,000, compared to $28,000 for players on the losing side.  

"At the end of the day we're still teammates, so I might have to talk with Marshal to see if he'll split some of that money," Mosley said.

The game came down to the final seconds with Dalton trying to engineer a game-winning drive after the Harbaugh-led team lost the lead with three minutes, 10 seconds left. But Dalton threw four straight incompletions inside the red zone to turn the ball over on downs, which sealed the contest.

Dumervil's two sacks were the biggest highlights of the game for the Ravens players. Running back Justin Forsett mostly had a quiet night in his first Pro Bowl appearance, outside of his 31-yard run to close out the first half. He did most of his work as a receiver, however, adding five catches for 53 yards.

"Playing in this game was just a great experience, and the answer to a lot of prayers," Forsett said.

Mosley, who was the first rookie in team history to make the Pro Bowl, started and played most of the game. He also called the defense for Team Carter like he did for the Ravens during the season. Like Dumervil, Mosley brought intensity to the game and was also penalized for blitzing. Mosley finished with six tackles.

Harbaugh also had an aggressive mindset in his own right, and he even decided to go for it on 4th-and-6 from inside his own 30-yard line in the second quarter. The move left Cris Carter stunned, and he joked during an interview with ESPN that Harbaugh made the decision without consulting him.

"No! That's John Harbaugh and the whole Harbaugh family," Carter said. "I told him, 'That's the worst decision any of the Harbaughs have ever made.'"

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades vs. Steelers

Malik Harrison got a lot of snaps at outside linebacker. Justice Hill got most of the running back snaps.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Has Monster Game, Bengals Get Offense on Track

Will the Browns cut down on their turnovers and improve offensively following their bye week? Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is earning a larger role in Pittsburgh's defense.
news

What the Steelers Said After Beating Ravens

Here's what the Steelers had to say after their 17-10 win over the Ravens in Week 5.
news

Ravens Hope Longer Stay in London Leads to Better Result

After being soundly defeated in London on their last visit in 2017, the Ravens decided to leave spend the entire week overseas, hoping the change helps them perform better.
news

Late for Work: Experts Still Back Ravens in AFC North Race

Ravens could be 5-0; Pundits note the missed opportunities. Common theme in recent losses a cause for concern, say pundits.
news

Ravens Offense Drops the Ball in Pittsburgh Loss

Drops plagued Lamar Jackson's targets in Pittsburgh and other offensive miscues doomed Baltimore in the second half.
news

The Breakdown: Brown's Five Thoughts on Loss to Steelers

Failing to score in the second half and squandering opportunities, the Ravens suffered another frustrating loss to the Steelers.
news

Explanation of Failed Fourth-Down Attempt in Pittsburgh

The Ravens were going to attempt a field goal at the end of the first half, but the ball was snapped instead.
news

Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Odell Beckham Jr. Active vs. Steelers, Morgan Moses Out

Marlon Humphrey will make his season debut, while Ronnie Stanley and Odell Beckham Jr. return to the lineup against the Steelers in Week 5. Morgan Moses is inactive to end his 134-straight games played streak. 
news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Steelers Week 5

The Ravens-Steelers game at 1 p.m. on CBS will be broadcast to a majority of the country.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Steelers

The Ravens (3-1) will seek their third straight road win against an AFC North team when they renew their rivalry with the Steelers on Sunday.
news

Ravens Place Daryl Worley on Injured Reserve, Elevate Kenyan Drake

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has been elevated for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising