Eric DeCosta Gives Positive Update on Ronnie Stanley

Mar 02, 2022 at 03:39 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030222-Stanley
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
T Ronnie Stanley against the Cleveland Browns at First Energy Stadium.

The progress of All-Pro left Ronnie Stanley's recovery from ankle surgery is vitally important to the Ravens. Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine, General Manager Eric DeCosta gave an update on Stanley, and it was positive.

"I feel like I can say Ronnie feels farther ahead now than he did at the same stage last year," DeCosta said, although he gave no specific timetable for Stanley's return. "He's excited, he's very optimistic, I think he's working hard. As an organization, we're very optimistic. As I said before, I'm not going to make the same mistake. We'll have contingency plans moving forward. But we're optimistic that Ronnie is making good progress."

Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in 2019 and played just one game last season before undergoing another procedure.

Strengthening the offensive line is a major offseason priority for the Ravens, perhaps the biggest position priority after Lamar Jackson was sacked a career-high 38 times in 2021. If Stanley makes a full recovery in time for Week 1, it would be a major boost to the offensive line, and more additions to Baltimore's offensive line are expected from this draft class.

DeCosta said the team has already met with Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal, who is expected to be a top-five pick, and spoke highly of Texas A&M offensive tackle Charles Cross and Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

"Offensive line, I think is very, very strong this year," DeCosta said. "We had a chance to meet with some guys already. I'm impressed with the players that we have met with."

Related Content

news

Eric DeCosta Hopes Calais Campbell Returns to Ravens

Calais Campbell has decided not to retire, and General Manager Eric DeCosta wants the pending free agent back with the Ravens.
news

Eric DeCosta 'Very, Very Confident' J.K. Dobbins Will Be Back to Rookie Form

J.K. Dobbins was going to be a huge part of the Ravens offense before his knee injury, but the DeCostas have seen his rehab up close.
news

Eric DeCosta's Update on Lamar Jackson's Contract Extension

General Manager Eric DeCosta said he envisions Lamar Jackson being a very big part of the team years from now.
news

LeBron James Has Big Respect for John Harbaugh (And Harbs Responds)

When Lamar Jackson appeared on 'The Shop' with LeBron James, the two talked about Head Coach John Harbaugh.
news

Mailbag: Is Tyler Linderbaum a Good Fit for the Ravens?

How likely is it that the Ravens trade up? Are the Ravens going to add to Lamar Jackson's weapons? How cool is it that LeBron James likes John Harbaugh?
news

Late for Work 3/2: Opportunity for 2022 Draft to Be Eric DeCosta's 'Magnum Opus'

A pundit says Lamar Jackson's contract extension would be done by now if he had an agent. The Ravens are ranked No. 2 on a list of teams most likely to improve in 2022. Looking at key members of the Ravens' class of pending free agents.
news

Combine News & Notes: Charles Davis Likes Trevor Penning's Fit For Ravens

news

Ravens 2022 Scouting Combine Preview; Five Players to Watch

Get the schedule of events, important storylines, prospects to watch and more.
news

Eisenberg: Is Ravens' Veteran WR Habit About to End?

Almost every year, they've added wide receivers with track records to bolster their passing game. But 2022 might be the year they don't do it.
news

Late for Work 3/1: Ravens Trade Back in First Round in Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft

ESPN pundit says adding a pass rusher such as Von Miller should be the Ravens' top offseason priority. Free safety Marcus Maye is named a player the Ravens should target in free agency. Four Ravens make NFL.com's top 101 free agents rankings.
news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Will Take Close Look at Malik Willis at Combine

Cleveland is reportedly willing to pay big money to keep free agent tight end David Njoku. Bengals' leading tackler had undergone shoulder surgery.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising