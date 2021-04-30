Eric DeCosta Says Trading Into Second Round Is Unlikely

The Ravens are without a second-round pick and they are not scheduled to make a Day 2 selection until their two choices in the third round, No. 94 and No. 104 overall. Moving into the second round would require a 30-spot leap.

"Well, that costs a lot of money, and I'm not really willing to spend that money most likely," DeCosta said after Thursday's first round. "I mean, never say never, but to move up from where we are in the third round is probably prohibitive. We do think that we're going to get two really good players in the third round at 94 and 104. We've had a lot of success in the third round over the years. I think we feel really good as a team right now and what our choices will be tomorrow (Friday). So, we'll probably wait."