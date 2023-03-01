Eric DeCosta Says Trading Lamar Jackson 'Has Not Factored in One Time'

Mar 01, 2023 at 05:05 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

030123-Lamar1
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
QB Lamar Jackson

General Manager Eric DeCosta made it clear at the Combine that his primary goal is to sign Lamar Jackson, not trade him.

DeCosta is keenly aware of the intense speculation surrounding Jackson's future, but said trading the franchise quarterback has never been part of the team's plans. DeCosta was asked if other general managers are approaching him about Jackson.

"We've probably made more trades than just about any other team in the league. Maybe we're second," DeCosta said. That being said, I covet great players. I covet quarterbacks. And I love Lamar. So that has not factored in one time with me.

"We want to do what's best for the club. We're trying to do what we can for Lamar. We want to make everybody happy. We want to make the Ravens happy. I want to make (Owner) Steve (Bisciotti) happy. I want to make Lamar happy. I want to make our fans happy."

Asked if he felt Jackson was in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, DeCosta said, "There's no doubt."

During his Wednesday press conference, DeCosta said he remained “optimistic” a deal would get done, and that his confidence in finalizing an agreement would not waver, even if the Ravens do not reach a deal before the March 7 deadline to place the franchise tag Jackson. DeCosta said the team's has several contingency plans in place depending on what happens over the next 10 days.

