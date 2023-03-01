Eric DeCosta Says Trading Lamar Jackson 'Has Not Factored in One Time'

General Manager Eric DeCosta made it clear at the Combine that his primary goal is to sign Lamar Jackson, not trade him.

DeCosta is keenly aware of the intense speculation surrounding Jackson's future, but said trading the franchise quarterback has never been part of the team's plans. DeCosta was asked if other general managers are approaching him about Jackson.

"We've probably made more trades than just about any other team in the league. Maybe we're second," DeCosta said. That being said, I covet great players. I covet quarterbacks. And I love Lamar. So that has not factored in one time with me.

"We want to do what's best for the club. We're trying to do what we can for Lamar. We want to make everybody happy. We want to make the Ravens happy. I want to make (Owner) Steve (Bisciotti) happy. I want to make Lamar happy. I want to make our fans happy."

Asked if he felt Jackson was in the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks, DeCosta said, "There's no doubt."