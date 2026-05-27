News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Says Declan Doyle Is Making 'My Job a Lot Easier'

Lamar Jackson is a fan of his new play-caller.

Speaking to the media Wednesday for the first time since last season's finale in Pittsburgh, Jackson discussed his relationship with new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle.

Jackson said the new coaching staff is "a breath of fresh air," and he's enjoyed the new scheme that Doyle has brought to Baltimore from Chicago.

"I'm having fun with it," Jackson said. "All of us are having fun with the new system and [with] what he sees on the field and what he sees on film. … It's smooth. Just know I love it and everyone else loves it."

Doyle marks Jackson's fourth play-caller in his nine-year career, joining Todd Monken, Greg Roman and Marty Mornhinweg. Jackson said he's had great conversations with Doyle as the two continue to build rapport. The two-time MVP said it means a lot to have that partnership with Doyle, a first-time play-caller.

"He wants me to be involved a lot. That's why I believe Coach Jesse [Minter] brought him along, and we're having fun with it," Jackson said.

"It means a lot, because I feel like I should know what Coach [Doyle] is thinking when he is calling certain plays on the field. So, it should make my job a lot easier." Head Coach Jesse Minter enjoyed watching Jackson and the offense continue to gel during Wednesday's practice.