News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Expected Back Soon at OTAs

Hamilton watched from the sideline in street clothes and Minter also expects the defensive leader to be back in action before long. Minter has been extremely pleased with the voluntary participation and enthusiasm teamwide.

"These guys have been unbelievable," Minter said. "Probably our first meeting, the main topic was just about relationships and communications. The guys that had to be out for a day our two for something going on, the communication's been unbelievable. Know where everybody's back, know when they're going to be back. Just super-excited with that piece of it."