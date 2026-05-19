News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Expected Back Soon at OTAs

Lamar Jackson was not present for Tuesday's voluntary OTA practice, but Head Coach Jesse Minter was not concerned.
Minter was effusive while giving praise to Jackson for the way he has approached this offseason.
The franchise quarterback reported for the first day of voluntary workouts last month and has been in frequent communication with Minter. The Ravens are installing a new offense under Minter with new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle as the play caller.
"Lamar's been one of our leaders of the offseason program," Minter said. "(He had) a couple of things going on yesterday and today. Do expect him to be back soon. We've had some great conversations. Know when he's going to be back and again, I'll probably leave those (conversations) between me and Lamar."
Players who weren't on the field for Tuesday's session included Jackson, Rashod Bateman, Adisa Isaac, Teddye Buchanan, Travis Jones, Calais Campbell, Nnamdi Madubuike, John Jenkins, Chidobe Awuzie, Marlon Humphrey, and Kyle Hamilton.
Hamilton watched from the sideline in street clothes and Minter also expects the defensive leader to be back in action before long. Minter has been extremely pleased with the voluntary participation and enthusiasm teamwide.
"These guys have been unbelievable," Minter said. "Probably our first meeting, the main topic was just about relationships and communications. The guys that had to be out for a day our two for something going on, the communication's been unbelievable. Know where everybody's back, know when they're going to be back. Just super-excited with that piece of it."