Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Bengals

Dec 25, 2021
Basics

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Paul Brown Stadium

TV: WJZ, Channel 13 (Baltimore), WUSA Channel 9 (Washington), CBS crew Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), Melanie Collins (sideline)

Radio:WBAL (1090 AM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM), Ravens crew Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst); Sports USA Radio, Larry Kahn (play-by-play), Mark Carrier (analyst)

History

The Ravens lead the all-time series, 27-14, but hold a slim 14-13 lead over Cincinnati during Head Coach John Harbaugh's tenure. In Week 7, the Bengals handed Baltimore its most lopsided loss in series history and of the season, 41-17, at M&T Bank Stadium. Rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had eight catches for a career-high 201 yards and a touchdown, while Joe Burrow threw for a career-high 416 yards and three touchdowns. Lamar Jackson (15 of 31, 257 yards) threw a touchdown pass to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown to give the Ravens a second-half lead, but the Bengals dominated after that with 28 unanswered points.

Stakes

Sunday's winner will take sole possession of first place in the division with just two games left in the regular season. The loser will be in serious danger of missing the playoffs. The Ravens have a 56.6% chance of making the playoffs heading into Week 16, according to ESPN's Power Football Index, while the Bengals have a 49.1% chance. However, the Bengals can gain an important tiebreaker edge over the Ravens by sweeping the season series.

Key Storylines

Can Tyler Huntley repeat his success if Lamar Jackson doesn't play?

Tyler Huntley has been impressive filling in for Jackson in two starts and most of the game in Cleveland and could get the call again with Jackson (ankle) questionable to play. Huntley scored four touchdowns last week against Green Bay, nearly navigating a huge upset. Teams adjust as they get more film on a quarterback, and Huntley will look to stay ahead of the curve. The Bengals defense has given the Ravens issues and sacked Jackson five times in their Week 7 meeting. Would Huntley negate some of that with his quicker release?

Can the Ravens overcome injuries, COVID-19 and the Bengals?

This would be a tough game under normal circumstances for the Ravens, but these are not normal times. Baltimore has already lost a host of key players to injuries and opened practice this week with nine defensive players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Starting safety Chuck Clark was activated from the Reserve/COVId-19 list on Friday, and the Ravens hope more players return soon. However, this is another situation that will test the Baltimore's ability to overcome adversity.

How will Baltimore's secondary cover Cincinnati's weapons?

In Week 7, Burrow and Chase put on a show, and that happened when the Ravens still had All-Pro cornerback Marlon. With Humphrey out for the season, containing Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and C.J. Uzomah becomes even more challenging. Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale came up with some creative schemes to cover Davante Adams of the Packers last weekend, but this is a different test.

Matchups to Watch

Ravens LT Alejandro Villanueva vs. Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson

Hendrickson is fifth in the league in sacks (13.0), a Pro Bowl player blessed with an impressive combination of size and speed. Villanueva has battled hard this season, starting every game and going head-to-head against many of the league's top pass rushers. Hendrickson is having his best season, and Villanueva hopes to respond with one of his best games.

Ravens CB Anthony Averett vs. Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Trying to contain Chase won't be a one-man job, but Averett will be a major part of the equation. Chase was held to just one catch for three yards last weekend in Denver, and he's been held under 50 yards in five of his last seven games. But he's capable of exploding at any time, as the Ravens saw firsthand in Week 7. Averett is the Ravens' healthiest outside corner with experience and Baltimore will need him to play well.

Ravens ILB Patrick Queen vs. Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Second in the league in rushing, Mixon is superb at gaining yards after contact and also effective as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Queen has stepped up in the second half of the season, improving his tackling and making quick reads that have allowed him to play faster. The Ravens' defensive line will look to deny Mixon running lanes, but when he finds a hole, Queen will look to close it quickly.

