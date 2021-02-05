Ex-Raven Ryan Jensen Prepares to Protect Tom Brady in the Super Bowl

During five seasons with the Ravens, Ryan Jensen soaked up plenty of knowledge from retired Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda. As Jensen prepares for Super Bowl Sunday as the starting center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he remembers a piece of advice he got from Yanda, one of the best players in Ravens history.

"With young guys, I tell them to find the way that they play and elevate that," Jensen said during a Super Bowl week videoconference. "Marshal Yanda used to tell me that all the time when I was back in Baltimore as a younger player, watching the way he operated and played the game. He always told me to find that style of play that fits you and run with it."

Jensen has never missed a start in three seasons with the Buccaneers after signing with them as a free agent in 2018. During his tenure with the Ravens, Jensen progressed from being an unheralded sixth-round pick in 2013 from Colorado-Pueblo to being Baltimore's starting center in 2017. He parlayed his final season in Baltimore into big money, signing a four-year reported $42 million contract with Tampa Bay during free agency to become the NFL's highest-paid center at the time.

Jensen's fiery attitude made him a Ravens fan favorite. One of his most memorable moments occurred during a game against the Miami Dolphins when he slammed linebacker Kiko Alonso to the turf after he hit quarterback Joe Flacco late during a slide.

With his signature long, curly red hair, Jensen played with an edge in Baltimore and he still does in Tampa Bay. He never let anyone mess with Flacco, and he is just as protective of Tom Brady. As a late-round draft pick from a small school not known for its football prowess, Jensen has always felt he had something to prove.