Fifth Round (No. 170): Ravens Select DT Broderick Washington Jr.

The Ravens weren't done with reshaping their defensive line, as they picked defensive tackle Broderick Washington out of Texas Tech in the fifth round (No. 170).

Baltimore already selected Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike in the third round, adding to their interior pass rush. Washington adds another versatile defensive tackle on the inside, giving Baltimore plenty of youth and talent.

"Just like offensive linemen, we look for versatility amongst our D-line, and he's one of those guys who fits that mold," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He lined up anywhere – when you watch him on film – from right over the center, in a three-technique, as a five- and six-technique rusher coming from the end spot. So, I think we love his versatility and his ability to align in multiple spots."

Standing in at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, Washington was a three-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection who was a durable three-year starter. He was also a two-time team captain.