Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 03:31 PM

Fifth Round (No. 170): Ravens Select DT Broderick Washington Jr.

Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

#170 Broderick Washington
The Baltimore Ravens select Broderick Washington with the 170th pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft

The Ravens weren't done with reshaping their defensive line, as they picked defensive tackle Broderick Washington out of Texas Tech in the fifth round (No. 170).

Baltimore already selected Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike in the third round, adding to their interior pass rush. Washington adds another versatile defensive tackle on the inside, giving Baltimore plenty of youth and talent.

"Just like offensive linemen, we look for versatility amongst our D-line, and he's one of those guys who fits that mold," Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz said. "He lined up anywhere – when you watch him on film – from right over the center, in a three-technique, as a five- and six-technique rusher coming from the end spot. So, I think we love his versatility and his ability to align in multiple spots."

Standing in at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, Washington was a three-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection who was a durable three-year starter. He was also a two-time team captain.

Washington started 37 games over the past three seasons, racking up 124 tackles and seven sacks. He plays with an aggressive, physical style in the trenches and has a good feel for opposing run games and blocking schemes.

