Ravens Eye View: What Happened on Ravens' Fourth-Quarter Letdown vs. Browns

The Ravens' 33-31 loss to the Cleveland Browns Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium was an odd one.

On one hand, the Ravens had a 97% chance of winning, per Next Gen Stats, in the fourth quarter. They also had several near misses that would've resulted in more points.

On the other hand, Baltimore was dramatically outgained in yardage and made significantly more mistakes than it did in the previous four straight wins.

Here's what stood out on tape:

Much of the talk surrounding the Ravens after the loss is about how they gave up another fourth-quarter lead, which has been a problem not only in all three of their losses this season, but beyond.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the Ravens "don't have time to dig into the psychology" of what could be going wrong, adding, "we're just looking at the football. We fix the football."

The Browns had only three offensive drives in the second half. They went 75 yards (touchdown), 75 yards (touchdown), and 58 yards (game-winning field goal). What the tape shows is a combination of bad luck, bad tackling, and soft coverage.