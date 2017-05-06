First Impressions From Ravens Rookie Minicamp

May 06, 2017 at 07:05 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

06_bowsernotebook_news.jpg


The Ravens rookies have made a good first impression on Head Coach John Harbaugh.

On Friday, several rookies spoke to the media for the first time. On Saturday, the team's morning practice was open to the media, offering reporters a glimpse of the seven-man draft class, 16 undrafted free agents and rookie tryouts on the field.

Here are some quick first thoughts:

  • First-round cornerback Marlon Humphrey is compared to fellow Raven Jimmy Smith because both can press on the line of scrimmage. Humphrey is about two inches shorter and more than 10 pounds lighter, however, so they don't look like the same player lining up on the field. Humphrey definitely had a muscular build though, and it's easy to see how he can be physical on the edge.
  • Humphrey has excellent agility and burst. Even in individual drills, it's easy to see how he stands out from his peers when flipping his hips and coming out of his breaks. He's fast and quick – a good combo for a cornerback.

Best Of Ravens Rookie Minicamp

Baltimore's seven-man draft class, 16 undrafted free agents and rookie tryouts got on the field for the first time during a two-day minicamp at the Under Armour Performance Center.

  • Humphrey has already impressed Harbaugh with his smarts. "He's really smart, picks things up, has had no problems with assignments. He's moving well, he's doing a nice job with the skills. He's a smart guy and he's done well."
  • Second-round outside linebacker Tyus Bowser was all over the field Saturday. He dropped back in coverage to knock one ball away from a tight end and notched a "sack" on another occasion when he came ripping off the right edge. He's going to be a versatile chess piece for Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees.
  • Third-round pick Tim Williams certainly passes the eye test. He and Bowser are listed at practically the same size (both 6-foot-3 and Bowser five pounds heavier at 250), but Williams looks like a bigger player on the field. Williams' explosion off the edge, for a man that size, is shocking. Even on a wet field Saturday, he got off the line of scrimmage in a hurry.
  • Third-round defensive end Chris Wormley comes off as a very mature person. He was impressive when speaking to the media.
  • Sixth-round safety Chuck Clark came over the top of a much larger offensive player, a tryout tight end, to break up a pass in red-zone drills. Harbaugh noted that Clark indeed does have a nose for the football, as scouting reports indicated.
  • The Ravens are excited about their undrafted wide receiver class. Harbaugh said the Ravens had a lot of success recruiting undrafted wideouts because they didn't draft any and there's a need at the position. Undrafted receivers see a better opportunity to make the team. The 6-foot-3, speedster out of Ole Miss, Quincy Adeboyejo, is one to keep an eye on. He looks a lot like Breshad Perriman except a bit skinnier.
  • Undrafted running back Taquan Mizzell had some nice catches, particularly an acrobatic one near the sideline that caught reporters' attention. It should come as no surprise considering he put up eye-popping stats at Virginia with 195 career receptions, which is the most ever by an ACC running back and second-most at any position in Virginia history.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

