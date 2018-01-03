Five Big Ravens Questions Heading Into the 2018 Offseason

Wide receiver has been a riddle in Baltimore for many years, and the search will continue this offseason. Leading receiver Mike Wallace is slated to become an unrestricted free agent. Jeremy Maclin is under contract for another year, but had a second straight injury-riddled season with down production (40 catches, 440 yards, three touchdowns). Speedy 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman had a drop-off in his third season, and was a healthy scratch for much of the final stretch. Will the Ravens add another veteran free agent or dip back into the draft with a high pick?

The Ravens heavily invested in their defense last offseason with the thinking that they would make it a dominant unit. Players went into the season saying it would be a disappointment if they didn't finish as the league's best defense. Baltimore finished 12th overall (325.1 yards per game) and sixth in scoring (18.9 points per game). They led the league in takeaways (34) and were tied for 11th in sacks (41). It's all very good, but it's not dominant. The interior pass rush didn't have much production and the run defense was in the middle of the pack, due in part to major struggles when Brandon Williams was injured and out for four games. So what tweaks are needed to get the Ravens over the hump?