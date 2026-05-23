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50 Words or Less: Creativity Is Clearly Part of Jesse Minter's Recipe for Success

May 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Head Coach Jesse Minter
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Head Coach Jesse Minter

Head Coach Jesse Minter spent a ton of time preparing for Organized Team Activities after he was hired as head coach.

It was time well spent.

Among changes under Minter, he has ended each practice session differently. He calls it the "At our best when our best is needed" period.

It's creative, clever, and has gotten the players' attention.

"I mean, change can be good," running back Derrick Henry said this week. "We're all excited for everything. Everything is new. So, we're all just trying to learn, but also enjoying it."

Minter's creativity won't turn off once the regular season begins. He landed the Ravens job for many reasons, including his ability to innovate. He was an imaginative defensive play caller with Michigan and the Los Angeles Chargers. When Minter became the Ravens' head coach, he hired a staff to support him that brings an intriguing mix of vibrant energy and valuable experience.

Success in Minter's first season will be measured by wins and losses, the same way every coach is measured. But to win consistently, the Ravens will have to adapt and adjust.

The NFL's defensive minds are always trying to stop Lamar Jackson, Henry, Zay Flowers, and other key weapons. In the AFC North, experienced quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow are already thinking about ways to carve up Baltimore's defense. They're studying Minter's past tendencies, looking for areas they can exploit.

New ideas that players embrace help a coach stay ahead of the curve. Minter is already showing creativity, and that trait should serve him well.

Here are other thoughts on the Ravens, all in 50 words or less:

  • Baltimore will benefit from having three joint practices, two with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Washington Commanders. Some teams give starters preseason games, but the gamble is not worth the reward. Joint practices provide starters with meaningful reps against opponents in August without as much risk.
  • The joint practice with Washington means Commanders outside linebacker Odafe Oweh could get some practice reps against his former team. Oweh blossomed after being traded to the Chargers last season and signed a reported four-year, $100 million deal in free agency. Pass rushers get paid.
  • Minter is very open about bouncing ideas off other coaches. One of his mentors, Vanderbilt Head Coach Clark Lea, visited Tuesday's practice. "He's always been somebody that I can lean on," Minter said. "You need those people that you can talk to and run things past."
  • The new dynamic in college football with NIL and the transfer portal has caused more college programs to study NFL organizations. University of Texas General Manager Brandon Harris visited the Ravens last year and hopes to attend OTAs this year, because he considers the Ravens one of the NFL's model franchises.
  • It was nice to see cornerback Robert Longerbeam make an interception Tuesday. Longerbeam, who went to T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, Va., missed his rookie season in 2025 after a knee injury in camp. He's fighting for a roster spot, but his health appears all the way back.
  • T.J. Tampa also picked off a pass during Tuesday's workout. Like Longerbeam, Tampa is fighting for a consistent role in the cornerback rotation. The Ravens love to say that you can never have too many corners. Tampa is hoping to become another example.
  • Rookie tight end Josh Cuevas was a standout at Monday’s practice. Minter coached rookie tight end Matt Hibner at Michigan, and Hibner has experience as a receiver, blocker, and on special teams. Once again, the Ravens think they fortified themselves well at tight end by double-dipping in the draft.
  • As rookies in 2022, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar combined for 40 catches, 422 yards and three touchdowns. It's not unrealistic to think Hibner and Cuevas could surpass those numbers. Mark Andrews remains the leader in that room, but it will be interesting to see how tight end targets play out.
  • Flowers has improved every season over his three years in the NFL. If Tuesday's practice was any indication, that trend is going to continue. Flowers could have his best campaign ever as a linchpin in Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle's system.
  • When John Simpson left Baltimore after the 2023 season, Henry hadn't arrived yet. Listening to offensive linemen talk about blocking for Henry is like listening to kids talking about Christmas. "I'm not going to lie, I don't have words to explain it," Simpson said. "It's going to be insane."

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