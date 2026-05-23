50 Words or Less: Creativity Is Clearly Part of Jesse Minter's Recipe for Success

Head Coach Jesse Minter spent a ton of time preparing for Organized Team Activities after he was hired as head coach.

It was time well spent.

Among changes under Minter, he has ended each practice session differently. He calls it the "At our best when our best is needed" period.

It's creative, clever, and has gotten the players' attention.

"I mean, change can be good," running back Derrick Henry said this week. "We're all excited for everything. Everything is new. So, we're all just trying to learn, but also enjoying it."

Minter's creativity won't turn off once the regular season begins. He landed the Ravens job for many reasons, including his ability to innovate. He was an imaginative defensive play caller with Michigan and the Los Angeles Chargers. When Minter became the Ravens' head coach, he hired a staff to support him that brings an intriguing mix of vibrant energy and valuable experience.

Success in Minter's first season will be measured by wins and losses, the same way every coach is measured. But to win consistently, the Ravens will have to adapt and adjust.

The NFL's defensive minds are always trying to stop Lamar Jackson, Henry, Zay Flowers, and other key weapons. In the AFC North, experienced quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow are already thinking about ways to carve up Baltimore's defense. They're studying Minter's past tendencies, looking for areas they can exploit.