Late for Work: Pundit Says Rookie Wide Receiver Could Lead Ravens in Touchdown Catches

Pundit Says Rookie Wide Receiver Could Lead Ravens in Touchdown Catches
It goes without saying that expectations for Day 3 draft picks aren't as lofty as picks made on the first two days, but there are always prospects who outplay their draft slot.
Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport identified six Day 3 selections who are most likely to make an immediate impact. Fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was among them.
"The Ravens have an unquestioned top two at wide receiver in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and the team also selected Ja'Kobi Lane in Round 3," Davenport wrote. "But Sarratt is a polished route-runner and physical presence who appears a better fit in the slot than Lane. He also showed 15 times last year that he can be a problem in the red zone."
Sarratt's 15 touchdown catches for national champion Indiana led the Big Ten and were two more than teammate Omar Cooper Jr., who was selected in the first round (30th overall) by the New York Jets.
Davenport believes Sarratt's ceiling as a rookie is high.
"It won't be especially surprising if Sarratt opens the season as Baltimore's No. 3 receiver," Davenport wrote. "If he leads the Ravens in touchdown catches as a rookie, it would be surprising — but don't rule it out."
Winning the No. 3 wide receiver job won't be easy. Devontez Walker is likely the favorite as he enters his third season, and Lane is firmly in the mix.
Could Trading for A.J. Brown Still Be an Option for Ravens?
While the Ravens are excited about the potential of their young wide receivers, they still could make a veteran addition.
It's widely believed that Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown will be traded to the New England Patriots after June 1, but nothing is certain until a deal is official. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Ravens one of five teams who should pursue the three-time All-Pro.
"Acquiring Brown now would immediately give [Lamar] Jackson a legitimate perimeter playmaker next to Flowers," Knox wrote. "While Baltimore's offense may remain very run-oriented with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry in the backfield, new Offensive Coordinator Declan Doyle would benefit from more options in the passing game. Brown would give him a tremendous one.
"Baltimore should be looking to maximize its Super Bowl window with Jackson, who will turn 30 in January. Making a move for Brown would help do exactly that."
Eric DeCosta Makes Top Five in General Manager Rankings
Any discussion of the top general managers in the NFL should include Eric DeCosta. NBC Sports’ Patrick Daugherty put DeCosta at No. 4 in his annual GM rankings.
"With the Ravens coming off just their third losing season since 2007, it gives DeCosta a rare shot at a reset for one of the league's most stable franchises," Daugherty wrote. "DeCosta kept his offseason eye on both the short and long term. New Head Coach Jesse Minter — just the Ravens' fourth since they moved to Baltimore 30 years ago — was one of the cycle's top additions. Only 43 years old with an immaculate pedigree and track record of success everywhere he has been as defensive coordinator, Minter is the exact kind of hire the Ravens' archrival, the Steelers, didn't make. Advantage Ravens.
"On the short term front, DeCosta added an impact pass rusher in Trey Hendrickson for what remains of Jackson's prime. … In the seven years since he replaced the seemingly irreplaceable Ozzie Newsome, DeCosta's rosters have won fewer than 10 games only twice. The playoff heartache speaks for itself, but DeCosta is a level-headed leader who never finds himself short-handed today because he is always thinking about tomorrow. He should one day be rewarded with a Super Bowl."
Ravens Ranked Among 10 Teams Most Likely to Win Super Bowl
With offseason workouts underway around the NFL, The Ringer’s Diante Lee took stock of each team as currently constructed and ranked them by how much he trusts them to win the Super Bowl.
The Ravens landed at No. 9. Lee said they have the necessary pieces to go on a deep run in the postseason.
"New Head Coach Jesse Minter takes over an underachieving team with a championship-caliber roster and a two-time MVP quarterback in Lamar Jackson," Lee wrote. "Minter is charged with reestablishing the Ravens' identity: a team that wins by playing bully ball and dominating in the trenches.
"After the failed blockbuster trade for Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby in March, the Ravens showed some restraint. Their biggest move was signing veteran edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, and they spent the rest of the spring adding depth to the defensive backfield and receiving corps, two areas that were weaknesses last season."
Ravens Select Iowa Center in Way-Too-Early Mock Draft
The Ravens surprisingly didn't draft a center last month, but CBS Sports’ Mike Renner predicted they'll take one in the first round next year.
In Renner's way-too-early 2027 mock draft, he had the Ravens selecting Iowa's Kade Pieper 29th overall.
"It's only fitting that Tyler Linderbaum's long-term replacement is another undersized Hawkeye," Renner wrote. "Kade Pieper may be even more athletic, with some insane reps tracking down linebackers in space. After playing out of position at guard last year, his stock should soar as he takes over at center."
Quick Hits
Yesterday's Most Read: Late for Work: Joe Burrow Reveals His Thoughts on Trey Hendrickson Signing With Ravens
- ESPN’s Rich Eisen ranked the 10 most anticipated games of the coming season. The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Ravens in Week 18 was No. 8, and the Ravens at the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was No. 5.