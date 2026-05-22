Late for Work: Pundit Says Rookie Wide Receiver Could Lead Ravens in Touchdown Catches

Pundit Says Rookie Wide Receiver Could Lead Ravens in Touchdown Catches

It goes without saying that expectations for Day 3 draft picks aren't as lofty as picks made on the first two days, but there are always prospects who outplay their draft slot.

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport identified six Day 3 selections who are most likely to make an immediate impact. Fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt was among them.

"The Ravens have an unquestioned top two at wide receiver in Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and the team also selected Ja'Kobi Lane in Round 3," Davenport wrote. "But Sarratt is a polished route-runner and physical presence who appears a better fit in the slot than Lane. He also showed 15 times last year that he can be a problem in the red zone."

Sarratt's 15 touchdown catches for national champion Indiana led the Big Ten and were two more than teammate Omar Cooper Jr., who was selected in the first round (30th overall) by the New York Jets.

Davenport believes Sarratt's ceiling as a rookie is high.

"It won't be especially surprising if Sarratt opens the season as Baltimore's No. 3 receiver," Davenport wrote. "If he leads the Ravens in touchdown catches as a rookie, it would be surprising — but don't rule it out."