Late for Work: Pundit Projects Lamar Jackson's Next Contract

Chris Simms Says Ravens Are Deserving AFC North Favorites, But Peter Schrager Sees Bengals Becoming Trendy Super Bowl Pick

The Ravens are heavy favorites to win the AFC North crown after an underachieving 2025 season, and NBC Sports’ Chris Simms believes the oddsmakers have it right.

"I'm not shocked by that at all," Simms said. "Everybody else [in the division] has questions. That's the big thing. I understand the Ravens being clearly in the leader house. … When you see the Ravens' schedule, it's very favorable for them to start out 5-1, 6-1."

The Cincinnati Bengals, not the defending division champion Pittsburgh Steelers, have the second-best odds to finish first in the AFC North.

The Bengals haven't made the playoffs since 2022 and are coming off a 6-11 season. Burrow has missed 16 games due to injury over the past three seasons, including nine games last year.

"I know Joe Burrow said this is the most talented team [the Bengals] have had since he's been there. I found that surprising because they went to a Super Bowl, and the year after, they were probably better," Simms said. "Offensively, I can certainly hear them saying that. Defensively, I have to see it to believe it. I expect them to be better than last year. There were moments last year when they were historically bad."

Not everyone agrees with Simms' assessment of the AFC North. Several pundits have picked the Bengals to win the division, and ESPN's Peter Schrager predicted that Cincinnati is going to gain steam as a Super Bowl contender in the coming months.

"Just wait for August. This is going to be the trendy pick for the Super Bowl for a lot of people out of the AFC," Schrager said on "Get Up." "Not only did they spend the fourth-most in the free-agent market, which is not Bengals football, this offseason, [but they also] bring back 11 starters on offense, an offense that was high-flying when Burrow was in there.