Five Factors That Will Influence Ravens' First Pick

As the Ravens settle in to watch the beginning of the 2022 NFL Draft play out, they'll have some rooting interests.

In a draft that many analysts and front-office executives view as more unpredictable than usual, it will be interesting to see if any surprises benefit the Ravens' options.

Here are five factors that will influence Baltimore's first-round pick:

Number of quarterbacks that go before Ravens' pick

For eight straight years, a quarterback has been selected within the first three picks. That likely won't be the case this year, as there aren't obvious blue-chips prospects at the league's most important position. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis are generally viewed as the top two passers, but neither may go ahead of the Ravens' No. 14 pick.