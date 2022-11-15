Five Reasons Ravens Are Trending Up Following Bye

The Ravens (6-3) have returned from their bye with plenty of optimism, riding a three-game winning streak with eight games to play.

Here are five reasons the Ravens are trending up heading into the second half of the season:

Their Rushing Attack Looks Lethal

Baltimore enters Week 11 with the league's second-best rushing attack averaging 168.1 yards per game, even though Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have missed significant time. Kenyan Drake has stepped up to lead the backs in rushing yards (344) averaging 4.7 yards per carry, and Lamar Jackson (635 yards) is on is on pace to rush for more than 1,000 yards for the third time in his career.

However, imagine how formidable the Ravens' rushing attack might be if Edwards and Dobbins are both healthy down the stretch. Edwards hopes to return Sunday against the Panthers, while Dobbins is expected back in several weeks.

There isn't a rushing attack in the NFL that stresses defenses in as many ways as Baltimore's does. Meanwhile, the return of All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley has taken an offensive line that was already playing well to another level. Each week, offensive linemen and Pro Bowl fullback Pat Ricard are paving running lanes for ballcarriers. That gives Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman freedom to dial up even more blocking schemes and multiple formations that can keep defenses off balance.

When the weather turns inclement late in the season, or when trying to protect a lead late in games, a potent run game is a huge advantage. The Ravens have one.

Baltimore's Schedule Appears Favorable

The Bengals (5-4) are the only team left on Baltimore's schedule that is currently above .500. On paper, the schedule shapes up far more favorably than last year, when the injury-riddled Ravens faced a series of playoff-bound teams down the stretch, resulting in a six-game losing streak that dropped Baltimore out of the playoff picture.

It's dangerous to overlook any opponent, especially divisional opponents like the Steelers, who have a four-game winning streak against Baltimore and the Browns, who will have quarterback Deshaun Watson back from his 11-game suspension when they host the Ravens in Week 15. However, Jackson is 22-3 against teams with losing records since he became Baltimore's starting quarterback during the 2018 season.

The Ravens lead the AFC North, and if they continue to feast on sub-.500 teams, challenging for the No. 1 seed is a realistic possibility. However, Jackson said he won't be looking past any game on the schedule.