Five Things Ravens Will Examine This Offseason

How will Baltimore add to the wide receiver group?

In 2019, the Ravens drafted Brown and Miles Boykin. Last year, it was Devin Duvernay and James Proche II. While Brown has emerged as Baltimore's leading wide receiver, and was especially impactful down the stretch and in the playoffs, Baltimore needs more. Are the other young wide receivers ready to take on big roles, or how aggressive do the Ravens need to be at the position?

Could Baltimore address wide receiver in the draft again? Some mock drafts are already projecting the Ravens to take a wide receiver with the 27th pick, like Kadarius Toney of Florida.

What happens in free agency will help determine that, because the Ravens could target a veteran wide receiver as they have done in the past. There's a talented free-agent class and pundits already clamoring for Bears wideout Allen Robinson.

It seems likely that there will be at least one new primary wide receiver for Jackson next season.

How do you get past the other AFC heavyweights?

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to play in their third straight conference championship and their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is only 25 years old. The Ravens are 0-3 against Mahomes since he entered the league, and Jackson has half-jokingly referred to the Chiefs as the Ravens' "kryptonite."

The Bills have made the playoffs two straight years, and Saturday's victory proved they could beat the Ravens when the stakes are high. Their quarterback, Josh Allen, was in the same draft class as Jackson and Allen's passing accuracy made a major jump this season.

The Cleveland Browns made the playoffs for the first time since 2002, led by dynamic players Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Jarvis Landry. Making the playoffs for the first time since 2002 under first-year Head Coach Kevin Stefanski was a huge step for the Browns, and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed almost the entire season.