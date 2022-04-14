Five Things to Know About Jermaine Johnson II

Johnson was one of the featured players on Netflix's hit series "Last Chance U" when he played at Independence Community College. He didn't have the grades to qualify for a Division I school out of high school, but he made the most of his experience at Independence, and he talks to other players about that experience.

"I played 18 months in Independence, Kan., in the middle of nowhere," Johnson said. "So there was a point where I was at the bottom of the bottom. And I always say that there's guys wishing that they can be where you are, wishing in the middle of nowhere with no money, no clothes, nothing to eat, like they're wishing they can have that. So I just bring stories like that up from where I came from. And from that perspective, I think it always keeps myself humble and hopefully it humbles them."