Five Things to Know About Jordan Davis

Leading up to the draft, we will profile several players who have been linked to the Ravens in mock drafts with the No. 14 pick. Today's subject is Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis.
Davis put on a show at the NFL Combine.
At 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, Davis put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine that had scouts marveling at his athletic ability. His 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump was the best ever for any defensive tackle in the combine's database. Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, faster than any player over 310 pounds had ever run at the combine. He was second among defensive tackles this year with a 32-inch vertical jump. Davis finished with 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, helping Georgia win a national championship. He was viewed as a first-round pick even before the combine. His performance in Indianapolis vaulted him into the top 15 conversation.
The consensus among NFL scouts is that Davis will be a standout run-stopper at the NFL level.
NFL Network's Charles Davis views Davis as a perfect fit for what Baltimore does defensively.
"Not only did Davis put on the show of shows at the combine, but he fits what the Ravens covet from their defensive interior players: speed and playmaking ability, both of which are crucial in an AFC North that loves to run the ball," Davis wrote.
Other agree, thinking Davis is a prospect the Ravens would love to add to their defense
"I've talked to people far more intelligent than I am who are becoming more and more convinced this will be the pick for the Ravens if Davis is on the board," Tony Fornelli of CBS Sports wrote. "If Davis can become a consistent three-down player who develops as a pass-rusher, he could be unlike anything we've ever seen before. If he doesn't, he will still be a reliable cog in the middle of your defensive front."
ESPN's Steve Meunch compares Davis to defensive lineman Vita Vea of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"Both of these defensive tackles are massive -- Georgia's Davis weighs 341 pounds, and Vea weighed 347 pounds when he entered the draft in 2018 -- interior run stuffers with the strength to dominate one-on-one matchups and occupy double-teams," Meunch wrote. "I don't think either will ever be high-volume sack manufacturers, but sacks can be overrated. Their ability to push the pocket makes it tough for quarterbacks to step up, and it can cause teams to double them, effectively creating one-on-one matchups for others."
As a youngster, Davis loved to read fiction.
The main character in Davis' favorite novels was Percy Jackson, a young boy who fought ferocious beasts. Davis likes to bringing that kind of ferocious mentality to the playing field. His nickname at Georgia was "Godzilla." Davis was 6-foot-6 and weighed over 300 pound by the time he was 15 years old.
Davis didn't start playing football until the 10th grade.
He preferred basketball, but his mother made him go to football practice because she had grown tired of him sitting on the couch playing video games. Davis arrived on Georgia's campus weighing more than 380 pounds, but he didn't play much until he was in better shape. Once he did, he quickly began to dominate.