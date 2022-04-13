Five Things to Know About Jordan Davis

At 6-foot-6, 341 pounds, Davis put on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine that had scouts marveling at his athletic ability. His 10-foot, 3-inch broad jump was the best ever for any defensive tackle in the combine's database. Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds, faster than any player over 310 pounds had ever run at the combine. He was second among defensive tackles this year with a 32-inch vertical jump. Davis finished with 32 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks, helping Georgia win a national championship. He was viewed as a first-round pick even before the combine. His performance in Indianapolis vaulted him into the top 15 conversation.