Five Things to Know About Marcus Williams

Mar 17, 2022 at 11:51 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

AP19286719691164
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams, left, covers Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Marcus Williams loves watching game tape, which should form an instant bond with Chuck Clark.

Williams and Clark are the new starting safety combo for the Ravens and they should bond quickly. Both are serious about their craft and love watching game tape. Williams was known for studying film as much as two hours per day during his college days at Utah. During meetings when his teammates' concentration waned, Williams was often the guy who got everyone to refocus. Intense preparation is a trait he shares with Clark, who watched tape of rookie minicamp last year so he could learn more about his new teammates. Williams' anticipation in pass coverage comes from knowledge he gains before he steps on the field.

Supreme athleticism is one key to Williams' game.

With 15 career interceptions, Williams has sure hands, which separates him from many defensive backs. His 43-inch vertical leap enhances his ability to create turnovers and break up passes. He can simply outleap receivers when vying for contested catches, and he uses his body control and experience as a high school wide receiver to high-point the ball effectively.

Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah wasn't sure he wanted to recruit Williams until he saw him dunk on three people playing high school basketball in Corona, Calif. Teammates in college learned that playing basketball against Williams could become embarrassing because the danger of being dunked on was always lurking.

The Utah connection runs dep.

Baltimore backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and Williams spent the 2016 season together at Utah and will be reunited with the Ravens. Players from Utah have been good to Baltimore. Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle went to Utah and helped counsel Williams, including on the culture in Baltimore. Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is another Utah product. Smith was an undersized receiver who many doubted when he entered the NFL, while Huntley went undrafted in 2020. Williams is another former Utah player who doesn't take his NFL career for granted despite being a second-round pick in 2017. Williams entered the NFL with a chip on his shoulder and says that attitude gives him an edge.

Durability has been a trademark of Williams' career.

Williams only missed five games in five seasons with the Saints, playing more defensive snaps than anyone on the team during that period. Part of Williams' good fortune was a result of his intense training. There's no offseason for Williams, who habitually keeps himself in tiptop shape year round.

Williams' range will add a different dimension to Baltimore's defense.

When he was at Michigan, new Ravens Defensive Coordinator Mike Macdonald loved using safety Dax Hill like a Swiss Army knife, lining him up in different positions to mix coverages and confuse quarterbacks. Macdonald can do the same with Williams, who is effective as a run defender in addition to his ball skills. Williams is coming off a career-high 74 tackles last season, and few NFL safeties have better range as a pass defender. Opposing quarterbacks often underestimate how much ground Williams can cover, which will help Baltimore's pass defense.

Related Content

news

Ravens Free Agency Rumor Mill

Here's the latest buzz about the Ravens in the free-agency market for 2022.
news

Late for Work 3/17: Ravens' Reported Reunion With Za'Darius Smith Earns 'Elite' Grade

The Ravens are named one of the winners in free agency thus far. Ray Lewis wants Lamar Jackson to understand the mantle he carries in Baltimore. The loss of Anthony Averett in free agency shouldn't be dismissed.
news

Anthony Averett Is Signing With Raiders

The former Ravens cornerback is going to Las Vegas on a one-year deal, according to reports.
news

Reports: Ravens Bring Back Premier Pass Rusher Za'Darius Smith

After being released by the Green Bay Packers, pass rusher Za'Darius Smith is re-joining Baltimore.
news

Derek Wolfe Intends to Return Next Season

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe posted a tweet Wednesday saying he intends to play next season after missing the 2021 season and undergoing hip surgery.
news

Marcus Williams Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Ravens

Playmaking safety Marcus Williams Agrees to Five-Year Deal With Ravens
news

Ravens Agree to Terms With Tackle Morgan Moses

The veteran right tackle has started 16 games for seven straight seasons and played at a consistently high level.
news

Mailbag: Analyzing Ravens' Free Agency Strategy

How much did compensatory picks factor into the Ravens' equation? Were Ravens proactive or reactive? Will Za'Darius Smith return home?
news

Two Overtime Rule Change Proposals Made, But Not From Ravens

The Colts, Eagles and Titans have pitched overtime rule proposal changes. The Ravens are part of a group that wants to tweak interview rules.
news

Late for Work 3/16: Pundits Praise Ravens' Reported Deals With Marcus Williams, Morgan Moses

The Ravens are reportedly bringing in veteran nose tackle Eddie Goldman for a visit. One of the Ravens' unrestricted free agents reportedly agrees to a deal elsewhere.
news

Ravens Officially Awarded Three Compensatory Picks in 2022 Draft

Baltimore has been awarded compensatory picks No. 100, 139 and 141 in the upcoming draft.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising