Five Things to Know About Marcus Williams

Williams and Clark are the new starting safety combo for the Ravens and they should bond quickly. Both are serious about their craft and love watching game tape. Williams was known for studying film as much as two hours per day during his college days at Utah. During meetings when his teammates' concentration waned, Williams was often the guy who got everyone to refocus. Intense preparation is a trait he shares with Clark, who watched tape of rookie minicamp last year so he could learn more about his new teammates. Williams' anticipation in pass coverage comes from knowledge he gains before he steps on the field.