Five Things to Know About Morgan Moses

Mar 20, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Morgan Moses is from not too far down the road.

Moses is from just outside Richmond, Va., just a few hours south of Baltimore. He said he's passed M&T Bank Stadium many times driving up I-95. Moses went to Meadowbrook High and began as the starting tight end, backup quarterback and outside linebacker as a freshman. Eventually, the NFL became his goal. Despite offers from SEC schools, Moses stayed home to play at the University of Virginia after getting eligible at Fork Union Miliary Academy in Virginia. Moses' high school has three alumni that reached the NFL: Moses, Brendian Ross and Dion Foxx. Moses has had the most distinguished career of the three.

Moses was a potential first-round pick who slid.

Moses was projected in some mock drafts as a potential first-round pick in 2014. Some even thought he would be a good fit in Baltimore. He attended the NFL Draft, but had a long wait in the green room. Moses didn't go on Day 1 or Day 2, and was finally selected with the second pick in the third round. Moses was in the same draft class as fellow Raven Ja'Wuan James (first round, No. 19) and former Ravens defensive end and Virginia teammate Brent Urban (fourth round, No. 134).

Helping kids with education is a major focus.

Moses has four kids of his own and helping other kids has been a passion of his during his career. He created the Morgan Moses Foundation in 2015 to help motivate kids through education. He partnered with his hometown school districts to give kids free tutoring throughout the schoolyear.

Body maintenance is a big part of his routine.

Moses hasn't missed a game since his second year in the league. He said a major reason for that is understanding his body, first and foremost, and dialing in on his maintenance and training. Moses does hot yoga and credited his wife for helping him with cupping and extra stretching. When it comes to training, Moses likes to hit the beach.

Moses is excited for QB stability.

Moses joked that he's had about five starting quarterbacks each season in the NFL between Washington and the New York Jets. He's pumped to know that Lamar Jackson is the unquestioned guy in Baltimore. "He's an elite quarterback, because not only can he throw the ball, he can run," Moses said. Being part of a winning culture is also going to be new for Moses, as he looks to win the first playoff game of his career.

