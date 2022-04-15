Five Things to Know About Trevor Penning

Leading up to the draft, we will profile several players who have been linked to the Ravens. Today's subject is 6-foot-7, 322-pound Northern Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Penning.

Penning Can Play Guard If Baltimore Drafts Him

Penning played tackle in college and that's where he's most comfortable. However, Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network thinks Baltimore should consider drafting Penning, even if All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley is healthy next season and Morgan Moses takes over at right tackle. Jeremiah said Penning is versatile enough to start at left guard next season.

"He got some guard reps at the Senior Bowl and did just fine," Jeremiah said on "The Lounge" podcast. "I know a lot of times you say you don't want a real tall guard. This guy is big and powerful. He can play with a lot of leverage.