The Breakdown: Five Thoughts on Ravens' Gutty Win Over Broncos

The Ravens secured a gutty 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos after backup quarterback Tyler Huntley, stepping in after Lamar Jackson suffered a knee injury, scored a game-winning touchdown with 28 seconds left.

It was a game Baltimore needed to avoid a second-straight loss and keeps the Ravens (8-4) in first place in the AFC North and solid position to secure a playoff spot.

Here are five takeaways from Sunday's victory:

"Snoop" proves again that he's more than capable of winning games.

This game was reminiscent of Huntley's first career victory last year in Chicago. When Jackson was too ill to play, Huntley found out on the bus ride to Solider Field that he was going to be the starter. The Ravens won, 16-13, with Devonta Freeman scoring on a 3-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left.

Roquan Smith was on the Bears' sideline that day. Now a Raven, Smith predicted Huntley would lead the Ravens to a win when the offense got the ball with just more than five minutes left to play, needing a touchdown to win.

"On the sideline, even when it was fourth down, I told the guys, 'We're about to get the first down right here, he's about to drive it down the field, [and] we're about to punch it in. Then we're going to go out there with, like, 20 seconds to go, and we're going to seal it,'" Smith said. "It's crazy how that all happened. It was an amazing performance by him, and I'm excited to be his teammate now."

Huntley had even less time to get ready this time, as Jackson exited the game during the break between the first and second quarter after taking a sack. Suddenly he was thrust back into action for the first time this season.

Huntley didn't win another start last year after Jackson went down with an ankle injury that turned out to be season-ending. But Huntley often played well enough to win, as the Ravens nearly upset NFC titans such as the Packers and eventual Super Bowl-champion Rams.

Huntley isn't Jackson, but he's a darn good quarterback that is more than capable of winning games. That's more than can be said for a lot of backup quarterbacks around the league.

Huntley had a tough challenge Sunday, stepping in against the league's No. 3-ranked defense, which had held the Ravens to just 17 net yards in the first quarter before he entered the game. Huntley provided a spark, completing 27 of 32 passes for 187 yards. He also ran 10 times for a team-high 41 yards. And most of all, with the game on the line, he rose to the occasion. He played like a winner.