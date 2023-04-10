Five Ways Odell Beckham Jr.'s Arrival Impacts Ravens

When Odell Beckham Jr. joins the Ravens' offense, he'll bring more than just his playmaking and star power. His presence will have a domino effect.

Here are five ways in which Beckham will impact the offense and organization:

Baltimore's new offense has become more diverse.

In Beckham, new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken has a versatile playmaker he’s already familiar with. Monken coached Beckham in 2019 with the Browns and their relationship should ease his transition into Baltimore's new scheme. Beckham had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns during Monken's lone season in Cleveland and was used in a variety of ways.

Expect Monken to add intriguing wrinkles for Beckham with Baltimore. He has great hands and he's a savvy route runner who brings the experience of having played in multiple systems. His presence should be an asset in the wide receiver room, joining Nelson Agholor as a veteran resource who can help accelerate the continued growth of younger receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.