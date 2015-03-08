Full Torrey Smith Thank-You Letter





This blog was written by Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith, and was originally posted on SportsBlog.

Where do I begin? These last four years have been amazing for me. I have been able to grow as a player, and more importantly, as a man. The men who run the Baltimore Ravens organization have been essential to my growth. For that I say thank you!

We have been able to win the division twice and win the ultimate prize, the Super Bowl. I will never forget the feeling that we all experienced knowing that we did it together. The way the city responded still gives me goose bumps every time I think about it. I literally dreamed of playing for the Baltimore Ravens, not just because it is a great organization with an amazing fan base, but because of the foundation of the team and the principles that the men who run it stand by and for.

Mr. Steve Bisciotti, I can't thank you enough for what you have done for my family and me. Your words of wisdom and support have meant everything to me, and the love that you have shown my family was truly unconditional. I will never forget how supportive you were when my brother passed away. It was one of the darkest moments of my life and you were there for me when I needed support the most.

Mr. Ozzie Newsome, thank you for making the phone call on Draft Day that allowed my dream to come true. You have made an impact on my life by simply being yourself and challenging me to be the best that I can be. You believed in me and have expressed that over the years. You have also always been straightforward and honest with me, and for that, I am thankful.

Mr. John Harbaugh, I appreciate everything you have done for me. From educating me on random things to being a supportive and inspiring Christian leader that I can look up to, you have been a person that I can lean on for support and advice. Your door has always been open for me.

Thank you.Coach Jim Hostler, thank you for teaching me how to be a pro. You taught me how to work at my craft and challenged me to be the best that I could be. I still have some work to do, and I know if I make it there, you will still tell me it's not good enough. I appreciate that.

Coach Craig Ver Steeg, we have grown close over the years, and I truly appreciate our relationship. You have educated me and helped me grow as a Christian man. From various biblical lessons to football talk, you have made a major impact on my life. Thank you.

Coach Bobby Engram, in one year you have helped me develop and improve in every aspect of life. You have been a great coach, support system and friend to me. I wish we had more time to work together, but I know our relationship will last a lifetime.

Cam Cameron, Jim Caldwell, Gary Kubiak, thank you for sharing your knowledge with me and giving me a chance.

Mr. Johnny Shelton, you have challenged me to become the best man and Christian I can be. It has truly changed my life. I am not the same person I was even just a year ago. Thank you.

To all of my brothers, thank you! Our locker room was amazing. The leadership, guidance and overall bond that we shared is something that I will miss, but will always be thankful for. Joe, keep doing elite ish! They don't have to respect you, but we know what kind of player you are. It was a pleasure playing with you. Tyrod, we put in work in the offseason. We go way back and I appreciate you.

To my wideouts, we had too much fun! Jacoby, Steve, Marlon, Kamar, Camp, JB, our bond goes beyond the meeting room and I'm thankful for that. Sizz, Webb, James (Jimmy), BP, Buck, Forsett, Yanada, KO, Eugene, Morgan and all of my other teammates, I love y'all like brothers and will see y'all around. Haloti and Sam, I will miss our rides to the airport. I still can't believe y'all never made me drive. I was spoiled.

I also want to thank the entire staff, both defense and offense, for the memories. I appreciate you all and respect you even more as men.

President Dick Cass, Eric DeCosta, Joe Hortiz, Vincent Newsome, George Kokinis (my quarterback), and Andy Weidl, thank you! Craig, Darren, Smitty, Gus, Kevin, Sam, Heather, Megan, Joan, Mrs. Pam, Mrs. Val, Mrs. Toni, Jess, Money Manny, Marlon and way too many other people to name, thank you. Y'all are family to me and I appreciate y'all taking care of me.

To my family at Jimmy's Seafood, The Baltimore Arena, BCPS, Baltimore City Public Schools, Downtown Dog Resort, No Limit, thank you.

To the fans, it is tough to leave a city that I now call home. Y'all have embraced my family and me, and we truly appreciate it. Your support has been unreal and I will miss being able to make y'all proud. Although I may no longer be a member of the Baltimore Ravens, at heart, I will always be a Raven. What we accomplished together is timeless.

I will be playing for a different organization, but I will remain committed to the City of Baltimore. I will continue to give back and help build a better future for our young men and women. MY COMMITMENT TO THE CITY IS FOR LIFE. This isn't a goodbye because I will still be around and Baltimore will continue to be my home in the offseason and when my career is done. I'm on to the next chapter of my life and football career, but I will see you guys later.