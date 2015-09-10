Funny Pages: Here's Exactly What Will Happen In Denver





Ben Rosen is a Senior Creative at BuzzFeed, and a huge Ravens fan in his spare time. This season, we're merging Ben's general Internet silliness with his love for the Ravens each week in "Funny Pages." Enjoy, and feel free to share his creative awesomeness on social media.

Mobile app users: Please tap the "view in browser" button on the top of the screen to view the full experience.

We're Back, Baby!

I feel alive again. After a grueling eight months of polite dinner conversations, Netflix binging, and sweat-soaked undershirts, the NFL season is finally at our doorstep.

That means tailgates, hoodies, snowy touchdown passes, heart-pounding third downs, disdain for cities you've never visited... it's all back.

Join me on this magical journey, my friends. Take my hand in yours and let us welcome the regular season with a bunch of weird gifs that I'm sure you'll find a use for:

The Uncertainty Is The Best Part