Game Preview: Ravens Can Clean Palate

And with the Ravens' bye looming in Week 8, going into the open week at 4-3 would be a disappointment for a team many pundits picked to reach the postseason, not to mention the Super Bowl.

"We know this is a must-win," said linebacker **Jarret Johnson**. "Nobody's freaking out, but we think we have to win this game. If we don't, we've missed out on a huge opportunity. If we head into the bye at 5-2, we're setting ourselves up pretty good. You go into the bye at 4-3, losing to Buffalo at home, you kind of have to start rethinking things."

The Ravens still consider themselves elite, and if history has shown anything, Harbaugh's club typically defeats the teams outsiders believe they should.

Heading into this one, the Ravens are remembering what happened at Gillette Stadium, but not dwelling on those thoughts.

Instead, the Ravens are looking to channel that energy into a victory.

"We want to put the emotions away and become better both ways," said Harbaugh. "I don't think it hurts to know that every week is important. Every week is one win. The Patriots [game] is one loss. This is an opportunity for a win. It's really important, and our guys are motivated I think to get that."

Three Things For a Ravens Win

Run the Rock

The Bills have the league's worst run defense, so this should be a great opportunity to get Baltimore's ground attack rolling. **Ray Rice** has put up numbers consistently this year, and **Willis McGahee** figures to have a more prominent role against his former team after not playing a snap against the Pats. A strong rushing presence will keep the Bills' defense honest, too, which should set up some play action.

* **Break a Return** The Ravens have said they need more from their return game. Special Teams Coordinator **Jerry Rosburg** even told reporters that he "wasn't happy" with both kickoff and punt returns. The Bills are in the bottom half of coverage teams, so whoever is back there for the Ravens needs to secure the ball and go, go, go.

* **Turnovers!** This has been an issue for the Ravens' third-rated defense. Baltimore hasn't been able to turn teams over, and no one in the secondary grabbed an interception until **Chris Carr** hauled in a tipped Tom Brady pass last week. With **Ed Reed** possibly returning, the Ravens will have a pick-machine in their defensive backfield looking to take advantage of quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who likes to take chances with the long ball.