Geno Stone Enters NFL Carrying a Chip on His Shoulder

"When I went back to Happy Valley, got the pick-six, coming out the same tunnel where I walked out for my visits, a whole of reality hit me all at once and it was crazy," Stone said. "It hit me that I was where I was supposed to be. God brought me to the right place."

Stone feels he was undervalued in the draft because he was not nearly the biggest, fastest, or strongest guy in the room when compared to other top safeties. He measured 5-foot-10 at the NFL Scouting Combine and did not blow scouts away with his speed, running a 4.62 in the 40-yard dash.

It's a familiar theme for Stone dating back to his high school days. Other safeties look more athletic than him, but when the game begins, it's Stone making the plays. Stone was a centerfielder in high school and said he learned many of his ball instincts from chasing down fly balls off the bat.