Geno Stone Signs One-Year Deal

Mar 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

032321-Stone
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Geno Stone

After a short time away, Geno Stone is back with the Ravens.

Baltimore's seventh-round pick in 2020 signed a one-year deal with Baltimore on Tuesday, returning to the team that drafted him out of Iowa. Stone spent most of his rookie season on the practice squad, although he did appear in two games before being waived in December. He was signed by the Houston Texans on Dec. 20, but they released him after the season.

Re-signing with the Ravens gives Stone another opportunity to make the roster and to compete for backup playing time on special teams and in the secondary behind starting safeties Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott.

Stone was a second-team All-Big 10 selection at Iowa during his final college season.

