Gus Edwards Ruled Out With Head Injury

Gus Edwards left the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter and did not return after being evaluated for a head injury.

The veteran running back was examined in the sideline medical tent, then headed to the locker room to be further examined.

Edwards started at running back against the Bengals with J.K. Dobbins inactive as a healthy scratch.

Edwards had four carries for 16 yards, including an 11-yard run to open the game. He has been getting stronger since starting the season on injured reserve, still recovering from the torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

Edwards made his season debut in Week 7 against the Browns, and his best game came Week 16 against the Falcons when he rushed for 99 yards on 11 carries.