Gus Edwards Ruled Out With Head Injury

Jan 08, 2023 at 03:06 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

edwards (1)
Phil Hoffmann/Baltimore Ravens Photos
RB Gus Edwards

Gus Edwards left the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second quarter and did not return after being evaluated for a head injury.

The veteran running back was examined in the sideline medical tent, then headed to the locker room to be further examined.

Edwards started at running back against the Bengals with J.K. Dobbins inactive as a healthy scratch.

Edwards had four carries for 16 yards, including an 11-yard run to open the game. He has been getting stronger since starting the season on injured reserve, still recovering from the torn ACL that forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

Edwards made his season debut in Week 7 against the Browns, and his best game came Week 16 against the Falcons when he rushed for 99 yards on 11 carries.

The Ravens want to have Dobbins and Edwards healthy as a one-two punch heading into the playoffs. Edwards is Baltimore's most physical runner and finished the regular season with 436 yards on 87 attempts.

Related Content

news

Ravens Excited to Visit Bengals on Wild-Card Weekend

Baltimore will return to Cincinnati on Wild-Card Weekend to open the playoffs against the Bengals.

news

Mark Andrews, J.K. Dobbins Among Inactive Starters vs. Bengals

Rookie quarterback Anthony Brown will make his first career start with Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) inactive.

news

How to Watch, Listen, Live Stream Ravens at Bengals

Here's how to track all the action when the Ravens (10-6) visit the Bengals (11-4) at Paycor Stadium.

news

Gameday Preview: Ravens vs. Bengals

Get the series history, stakes, key storylines, players to watch and the top matchup.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 18

The Ravens would benefit from a Chargers loss in the regular-season finale.

news

Ravens Waive Nick Boyle and DeSean Jackson, Activate Four Players

The Ravens have activated QB Brett Hundley, WR Tylan Wallace, DB Daryl Worley and DT Rayshad Nichols.

news

50 Words or Less: Gus 'The Bus' Edwards Is Ready for More Mileage

The return of Marcus Peters and Calais Campbell to practice is a positive sign. Tyler Huntley deserves praise for the way he handles backup quarterback role.

news

News & Notes: John Harbaugh Discusses Lamar Jackson's Status

Ravens will play to win, with eye on bigger picture. John Harbaugh shares his thoughts on possible coin toss scenario.

news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out, Tyler Huntley Expected to Start vs. Bengals

Calais Campbell (knee) and Marcus Peters (calf) are both questionable. DeSean Jackson and Brandon Stephens dealing with illnesses.

news

Late for Work 1/6: Ian Rapoport: Ravens Confident Lamar Jackson Will Return for Playoffs

Bengals EVP urges owners to vote against a resolution that could give the Ravens a home game in the wild-card round. What pundits expect in the Ravens-Bengals game.

news

Pundit Picks: Only One Analyst Picks Ravens to Beat Bengals

Dave Richard of CBS Sports is the only pundit picking the Ravens to beat the Bengals in Week 18.

Advertising