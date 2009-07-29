Harper Steps It Up at Practice

Jul 29, 2009 at 03:57 PM
0c629e18287b47eabb10425659a59c6c.jpg


Justin Harper  had a big Wednesday at Ravens training camp.

In fact, if there was a Most Valuable Practicer award, he probably would have won it.

Harper earned cheers when he cradled a long touchdown bomb from quarterback Joe Flacco in the end zone during warm-ups.

He snatched a Flacco bullet over the middle and weaved through the defense en route to paydirt, meriting praise from offensive coordinator Cam Cameron.

And in the most gasp-inducing play of the morning practice, Harper turned a tough 60-yard completion into a 99-yard score. Harper used his 6-foot-3, 215-pound frame to box-out cornerback Lardarius Webb and wrestle the ball away. Then, he turned on the jets and sprinted away from all pursuers on his way to the end zone.

Afterwards, the second-year receiver barely acknowledged his performance.

"That's what I have to do, catch balls and do it on a consistent basis," he said after the morning session. "I'm already putting this practice behind me and looking forward to the afternoon. Last year, I would harp on the practice all day and couldn't put two good ones together. Now, my main objective is to keep stacking practices on top of each other."

Harper learned his lesson the hard way.

The Ravens drafted the Virginia Tech product last season, but his rookie year was lost when he suffered a knee injury in the preseason.

Still, Harper remained an active member of the franchise. He was at the Ravens' training facility nearly every day, interacting with teammates, rehabbing with team trainers and even attending meetings.

"It's a big difference from then to now," said Harper. "I was one of the only IR guys that was in every meeting, stayed in town and was at the practices, even though I couldn't play. I think that helped me grow as a player."

Harper would be the first to admit that he is still developing, but the flashes of talent surely are encouraging to the Ravens.

Considering Derrick Mason and Drew Bennett's retirement and a battle for a spot on the depth chart next to Mark Clayton, Harper will get his chances to show he belongs.

Right now, that competition also includes Demetrius WilliamsMarcus Smith and Kelley Washington, which has caused grumbling among fans and media.

"You've never heard us say, 'We need a No. 1 guy, a No. 2 guy, a No. 3 guy.' We don't put our receivers in that kind of [order]," said head coach John Harbaugh. "We have an X, a Y and a Z, and they're all interchangeable. We're going to put one receiver out there sometimes, and we're going to put five receivers out there sometimes. It's going to be based on game plan, and they're all going to be guys that can win for us.

"Do we need some guys to step up and become part of that group? Absolutely. We're looking forward to seeing who it is."

All Harper wants is a chance to be one of those guys, a possibility that was cut short in 2008.

"The opportunity is always going to be there, so it's up to me to take advantage of it now," Harper said. "Last year, I felt like I was going through the motions sometimes. This year, I'm ready to help this team go to the Super Bowl. It's about getting to the next play, getting to the next practice and building on that."  

623aa8ef760642bda269537d7615abfa.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Returns to Practice

John Harbaugh gives health updates on Nick Boyle, Jimmy Smith and Trace McSorley. Preseason games force coaches to weigh risk-reward of playing starters. Tyler Huntley's ability to learn fast is a huge asset.
news

Practice Report: James Proche II Returns, Greg Roman Not Worried About His Preseason

DeShon Elliott continues his strong play with an interception. Odafe Oweh and Calais Campbell bring the heat on a hot day.
news

Practice Report: J.K. Dobbins Makes Another Dope Catch

Tyre Phillips returns to practice on a heavy work day for the offensive line. Devin Duvernay takes advantage of extra reps with the wide receives shorthanded. 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Confident in His Chemistry With Receivers

Six wide receivers are sidelined during training camp, but Lamar Jackson believes the Ravens have built a strong foundation to take their passing game to another level.
news

News & Notes: Ravens See Improved Throwing Mechanics From Lamar Jackson

There's 'nothing definitive' on the return of Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin. Bradley Bozeman is constantly checking his snaps. Tavon Young is 'callousing up.'
news

Lamar Jackson Looks Sharp, 'More Focused Than He's Ever Been'

The Ravens offense has been banged up with injuries, but quarterback Lamar Jackson has risen to the occasion.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Want O-Line Chemistry, But Left Guard Spot Is Still Up for Grabs

Wink Martindale loves the depth at cornerback. Teams could be eying up kicker Jake Verity. Ravens happy about their quarterback situation despite injury.
news

Eisenberg: Rashod Bateman Is Not Breshad Perriman

Despite an early injury, here's why I'd be extremely surprised if the arc of Rashod Bateman's career follows the same trajectory as Breshad Perriman's.
news

James Proche's Work, Work, Work Is Paying Off

Second-year wide receiver has had a challenging path from high school kidney failure to a tough rookie NFL season, but he's consistently made plays in practice. Now he needs to do it in games.
news

News & Notes: Alejandro Villanueva Handling 'Motor System' Switch From Left to Right Tackle

John Harbaugh keeps his Saturday night plan for Lamar Jackson under wraps. NFL decision to crack down on taunting doesn't concern Harbaugh. Villanueva compares Ravens and Steelers training camps.
news

Practice Report: Sammy Watkins Looks Cool on a Hot Day

Second-year wide receiver Devin Duvernay showed off his speed. Marcus Peters has a rare play.
news

Rashod Bateman Is Having Groin Surgery, Back in September

Instead of waiting for his groin injury to recover, first-round pick Rashod Bateman will have surgery.
Advertising