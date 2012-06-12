Harry Swayne Completes Wharton Development Program

Jun 12, 2012 at 09:55 AM
b8969bf160cd4c5f8b4da9c824f28e64.jpg


Ravens players are now getting lessons from a graduate of the prestigious Wharton School.

Director of Player Development Harry Swayne has completed the Athlete Development Professional Certification Program at the school.

The focus of the intensive, year-and-a-half-long program was to better equip NFL directors with the leadership skills needed to handle the complex challenges of serving NFL players.

"This was no joke," Swayne said with a laugh. "It was a good experience, man, let me tell you. It was some tough competition."

Eight months of the program was spent on a group project, which was presented at the very end to a panel of judges compromised of NFL key stakeholders and Wharton faculty. There were five groups, and each worked on a separate challenge.

Swayne was the team leader and one of two presenters of the winning group project. His* *group was charged with creating an NFL Football Academy.

Instead of following the lead of the previous format, which had NFL players learn about the business of the NFL from what general managers, coaches and scouts do, Swayne took it in a different direction.

He, along with five other directors of player development from the Cowboys, Chiefs, Buccaneers, Eagles and Raiders, orchestrated a program for high school student-athletes, current and former NFL players. It focused on the prep, life and next phases of a players' life. Swayne interviewed linebacker and Ray Rice as part of a video talking to players at each level on challenges they face.

"We were hitting a full lifespan of a player," Swayne said. "We were giving them some life skills, a little football stuff, how to be successful in this working environment – which for many is their first real job – and how to move on to another career with our NFL sponsors."

Swayne's group won based on criteria of applying tools learned in class – decision making analyses, influencing, persuading and marketing – and demonstrating the overall impact (financial, public relations or other) of the project to the club and league.

Swayne also learned a lot about politicking for the importance of player development. He cited one professor, Mario Moussa, as being particularly influential on him.

"The cog [of a franchise] is the players," Swayne said. "The cog needs some fuel and direction."

Swayne, an offensive tackle for the Ravens in 1999 and 2000, has been meeting with the team's rookies daily during OTAs and rookie football school. He goes through many lessons preparing them for the NFL.

"We discuss anything and everything to be a better player on and off the field after we're done with football [for the day]," linebacker Courtney Upshaw said. "So, we just try to go in there and take that learning and use it."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Waive Cornerback Iman Marshall

The 2019 fourth-round pick played in three career games and missed the past two seasons due to knee injuries.

news

50 Words or Less: Don't Bet Against J.K. Dobbins Making a Big Return

Lamar Jackson is his own man and will operate accordingly. The Ravens are going to take their time with returning injured stars.

news

Six Ravens to Start Training Camp on PUP

Tyus Bowser, J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Ar'Darius Washington, Marcus Peters and Ronnie Stanley will begin training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

news

Training Camp Competition: Defensive Line

The Ravens will count on some familiar faces on the defensive line, but they're also expecting some of their young players to step up.

news

Ravens Re-Sign Offensive Tackle David Sharpe

The veteran offensive tackle played in three games last season and adds more depth at offensive tackle.

news

Late for Work 7/22: What Does Kyler Murray's Megadeal Mean for Lamar Jackson?

Jackson and Mark Andrews are snubbed from Pro Football Focus top 50. Steelers All-Pro Cameron Heyward has Jackson's back. If the Ravens sign a veteran wide receiver, should it be Julio Jones or Will Fuller?

news

Training Camp Competition: Inside Linebacker

Patrick Queen is looking to be more of a three-down force on the defense next to Josh Bynes, but the depth is shaking out.

news

Lamar Jackson Has Reported for Training Camp

The Ravens quarterback arrived Thursday at the Under Armour Performance Center.

news

Late for Work 7/21: Ravens' Offensive Playmakers Get No Respect in ESPN Rankings

The case for Justin Tucker's inclusion in 'Madden' 99 club. Pro Football Focus' Eric Eager says 'no one has done what Lamar Jackson has done at the level he's done it.'

news

Training Camp Competition: Outside Linebacker

Daelin Hayes hopes for a healthy 2022 season as he strives to establish his presence as an NFL pass rusher.

news

Mailbag: Will Tyre Phillips Win Starting Left Guard Job?

Who else could get playing time at inside linebacker this year? Are people sleeping on the competition for the No. 2 receiver role?

news

Late for Work 7/20: Bucky Brooks: 'I Absolutely Expect Lamar Jackson to Be Back in MVP Form'

The Ravens are among the teams best set up for the next three seasons. A CBS Sports pundit believes Justin Tucker's record for the longest field goal could fall in 2022.

Find Tickets
Find Tickets Here
Advertising