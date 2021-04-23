Here's the Updated List of Ravens Picks in 2021 Draft

Apr 23, 2021 at 04:53 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens now have nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft after the trade of Orlando Brown Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's where the Ravens will pick (pending more trades):

Round 1 -- No. 27

Round 1 -- No. 31

Round 3 -- No. 94

Round 3 -- No. 104

Round 4 -- No. 131

Round 4 -- No. 136

Round 5 -- No. 171

Round 5 -- No. 184

Round 6 -- No. 210

The Ravens picked up an extra first-round pick (No. 31) and extra fourth-round pick (No. 136) this year in the Brown trade. Baltimore swapped its original second-round pick (No. 58) with Kansas City's third-round pick (No. 94).

Baltimore sent its third-round pick (No. 90) to the Minnesota Vikings in a trade for outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue last season.

The 104th selection is a compensatory pick the Ravens received when the Houston Texans hired David Culley as head coach. Under the NFL's new minority hiring resolution, passed by owners in November, a team that loses a minority coach or executive to another club as its head coach or general manager receives two third-round compensatory picks, one pick in each of the next two drafts. The Ravens will also receive a third-round compensatory pick in 2022 for losing Culley.

