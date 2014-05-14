Highlights Of Each Ravens Draft Pick

Ravens fans will get to see the newest rookies in action soon enough as Rookie Camp is scheduled for this upcoming Friday and Saturday.
Before that kicks off, here are some college highlights of all nine draft picks (Mobile users click 'View in Browser' above):
1st Round: ILB , Alabama
* *
2nd Round: DT , Florida State
* *
*3rd Round: S , Florida State *
* *
3rd Round: TE , Colorado State
* *
4th Round: DE , Virginia
* *
4th Round: RB , Coastal Carolina
* *
5th Round: G/C , Penn State
* *
6th Round: QB , Ball State
7th Round: WR , Wake Forest