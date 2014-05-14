Highlights Of Each Ravens Draft Pick

May 14, 2014 at 05:49 AM
14_DraftPickHighlights_news.jpg


Ravens fans will get to see the newest rookies in action soon enough as Rookie Camp is scheduled for this upcoming Friday and Saturday.

Before that kicks off, here are some college highlights of all nine draft picks (Mobile users click 'View in Browser' above):

1st Round: ILB , Alabama

2nd Round: DT , Florida State

*3rd Round: S , Florida State       *

3rd Round: TE , Colorado State

4th Round: DE , Virginia

4th Round: RB , Coastal Carolina

5th Round: G/C , Penn State

6th Round: QB , Ball State

7th Round: WR , Wake Forest

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

