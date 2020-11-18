How a Social Media Initiative Supported Matt Skura and Helped a Cause

Nov 18, 2020 at 10:16 AM
Joe-Schiller
Joe Schiller

Writer

Errant snaps from Ravens center Matt Skura were very costly in Sunday's loss to the Patriots, but it's clear some of the reaction on social media went way too far.

Following the game, Skura said in an Instagram post that his family received "hateful and threatening messages."

"They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do," Skura wrote. "I want to move on from this and grow so that I'm able to be at my best for the rest of the season. Now it's on to the Titans…"

Numerous media members and Ravens fans took to social media to condemn such behavior from fans. Even a Steelers fan reached out to the organization in support of Skura.

It goes without saying that sending threats to players and their families after a rough performance is completely uncalled for. But the power of social media works both ways, and Russell Street Report's Matt Wise took to Twitter to help turn a negative into a positive.

Wise suggested that fans help raise money for Skura's "Touchdowns Vs. Cancer" campaign to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. The support that followed was overwhelming.

As of this morning, donations have surpassed $10,000. If you would like to contribute you can donate here.

