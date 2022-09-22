How the Ravens Secondary Plans to Bounce Back From Adversity

Marcus Williams can speak with authority to the Ravens' secondary about overcoming adversity, especially rookies.

As a rookie with the Saints in 2017, Williams missed a tackle in a playoff game that resulted in Stefon Diggs of the Vikings scoring the winning touchdown. The play was dubbed the "Minneapolis Miracle", but for Williams it was a nightmare. He was vilified on social media, with people blaming him for costing the Saints a chance to reach the Super Bowl. Memes of him were everywhere, and some wondered if he would ever bounce back.

However, Williams was too tough and talented to let that experience break him. Five years later, he has become one of the NFL's top safeties and in his first year with Baltimore he leads the league with three interceptions.

Williams' resiliency is proven, and now he wants the Ravens' defense to show that quality. The secondary is under fire, and the Ravens rank last in the NFL in total defense and pass defense after giving up six touchdown passes in their humbling Week 2 loss against the Dolphins.

Early in his career, Williams learned how to tune out the noise, and how he's helping to instill that attitude in rookies such as safety Kyle Hamilton and corners Jalyn Armour-Davis and Pepe Williams.

"I've been in that situation before," Williams said. "I've missed a lot of plays in my career. It's not just being a rookie, it's any of us. Veterans miss plays all the time, so those guys, I just talked to them and said, 'The next play is going to be your best play. Don't worry about them.'