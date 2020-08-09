How the Ravens Are Preparing to Play Amidst COVID-19

The majority of player opt-outs this year came from linemen – players at higher risk for breathing difficulties based on their body composition. At 6-foot-8, 300 pounds, Campbell is almost always the biggest player on the field. The bigger issue is he has asthma.

"I don't know how bad that's going to affect me," he said, citing that it's more moderate than severe asthma and that he's never had a problem with it before. "So, to me, I feel like I should be fine."

Campbell isn't sure yet whether he will wear the specially designed COVID-19 helmet with a built-in face shield/mask. "I want to try to be as safe as possible, but I do want to be able to play the game at a high level," he said.

"We're getting in the trenches, and we definitely get a little close for comfort, so I want to give myself as much protection as possible. I'm going to try it out to see how it works and see if it works for me, but if it doesn't, I think I'll be OK still – it's football. … I think on Sundays, statistically, I should be OK to go out there and just play football the regular way."

It's not blind faith that Campbell is operating under. It's trust that the NFL's protocols will do a good enough job of minimizing the amount of infected people from reaching the field – both in practice and games – so that he doesn't have to think about it when he's playing the game. Campbell said doctors have told him that false negatives happen only about five percent of the time.

"When we're in the building, I use the protective equipment and stuff. So, I feel like the chances are a lot lower – they're still there – but it's a lot lower, and I feel like as long as I'm washing my hands regularly, not touching my face and wearing my mask, I should be OK," Campbell said.