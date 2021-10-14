How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

Oct 14, 2021 at 02:36 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101421 - WLS
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Tyus Bowser

Perhaps the best game of the week in the NFL will go down Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

Both teams enter the game with 4-1 records, sitting tied atop the AFC and their divisions.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); The game will NOT air in the D.C. market this week. Join us in person to see the action live!
  • Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Chargers is in blue
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
Week 6 WLS Map

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • National radio: ESPN Radio
  • Announcers: Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Ben Harstock (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)

Related Content

news

Ravens Looking to Tackle Defensive Issues

After giving up more than 500 yards against the Indianapolis Colts, the Ravens prideful defense looks to tighten up against the high-flying Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Uni Watch: Ravens vs. Chargers, Week 6

Here's the uniform combination the Ravens will wear for Sunday's 1 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
news

Inside the M&T Bank Stadium Wedding During the Ravens-Colts Game

Amalachukwu Okafor and Candace Congress tied the knot during halftime of the Ravens-Colts 'Monday Night Football' game, but you have to hear the ending.
news

Late for Work 10/14: Marquise Brown Takes Issue With Bart Scott's Diss

Should the Ravens be concerned about their running game? How many teams would trade their first-round pick for Justin Tucker?
news

News & Notes: After Huge Game, Lamar Jackson Says 'I Really Haven't Seen My Peak Yet'

The Ravens hope to continue their success following short weeks. Baltimore's inside linebackers are looking for more consistency. Lamar Jackson appreciated seeing a roughing the passer penalty. 
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Sammy Watkins Sidelined 

Sammy Watkins did not practice after Monday night's hamstring injury. DeShon Elliott and Alejandro Villanueva were limited participants in Wednesday's walkthrough.
news

Ben Cleveland Placed on Short-Term Injured Reserve

Rookie left guard Ben Cleveland has been placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in Monday night's victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
news

What Mink Thinks: Lamar Jackson Has Only One More Narrative to Slay

Lamar Jackson has now beaten the Chiefs. He's led a big late-game comeback with his arm. He's won a playoff game. Now it's onto the Super Bowl.
news

Mailbag: Is Odafe Oweh Leading the Defensive Rookie of the Year Race?

What move could Eric DeCosta make before the deadline? Will the ground game get on track as the weather turns cold? Could Chuck Clark help at inside linebacker?
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Surprises Young Fan on Steve Harvey's Show

Cartier Carey, 12, is helping low-income families and single mothers by selling lemonade. His favorite player, Lamar Jackson, took notice and had an encouraging message.
news

Jaylon Ferguson Activated From COVID-19 List

Third-year outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who has missed three straight games, will return to practice Wednesday.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising