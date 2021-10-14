How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Chargers

Perhaps the best game of the week in the NFL will go down Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.
Both teams enter the game with 4-1 records, sitting tied atop the AFC and their divisions.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); The game will NOT air in the D.C. market this week. Join us in person to see the action live!
- Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Chargers is in blue
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (blue) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Torrey Smith, Garrett Downing, Jarrett Johnson (guest)
- Starts at 7:15 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- National radio: ESPN Radio
- Announcers: Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Ben Harstock (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)