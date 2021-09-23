How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

Fresh off a triumphant win, the Baltimore Ravens hit the road for a Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
- Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
- Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Lions is in yellow.
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (yellow) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)