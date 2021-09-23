How to Watch, Listen and Live Steam Ravens vs. Lions

Sep 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092321-WLS

Fresh off a triumphant win, the Baltimore Ravens hit the road for a Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Local TV: CBS / WJZ Ch. 13 (Baltimore); WUSA Ch. 9 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Greg Gumbel (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), AJ Ross (sideline)
  • Check 506sports.com for coverage maps. Ravens vs. Lions is in yellow.
Map-WSL

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available to fans located in TV markets (yellow) where the game is being aired on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)

