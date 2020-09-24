How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

Sep 24, 2020 at 10:49 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092420-WLS

It's the Ravens' first 2020 appearance on primetime. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • Network: ESPN (nationally-televised)
  • Local TV: ESPN, WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore)
  • Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

  • Ravens mobile app (in-market fans)
  • Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)
  • NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.
  • *Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

  • WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
  • WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)
  • SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227
  • Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.

Begins at 7:15 ET, streamed on BaltimoreRavens.com, the Ravens Mobile app, YouTube, Facebook, Ravens Roku and Apple TV.

