How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

It's the Ravens' first 2020 appearance on primetime. The Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs Monday night at M&T Bank Stadium at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

Network: ESPN (nationally-televised)

Local TV: ESPN, WBAL Channel 11 (Baltimore)

Announcers: Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), Lisa Salters (reporter)

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live streams available on the following platforms:

Ravens mobile app (in-market fans)

Ravens mobile website (iOS users in Safari browser only)

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free trial and cancel at any time.

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Mobile app and iOS mobile web users should "Allow Location Access"

LISTEN LIVE

WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM): (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)

WDCN La Nueva 87.7 on the Ravens app: (David Andrade, Gustavo Salazar, Ximena Lugo Latorre)

SIRIUS channel 82; XM channel 227

Fans anywhere can listen to the WBAL radio broadcast on their desktop/laptop computers at baltimoreravens.com.

PREGAME COVERAGE

Leading up to every Ravens home game this season, tune in an hour before kickoff to Pre-Game Live presented by M&T Bank. Host Garrett Downing will take viewers inside M&T Bank Stadium for an exclusive, live look at player warmups. Additional guests will preview the game, share inactives and game-time information and offer insight and analysis.