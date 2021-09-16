How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on "Sunday Night Football" in Baltimore.
The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.
Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:
WATCH ON TV
- National TV: NBC Sunday Night Football
- Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore); WRC Ch. 4 (Washington)
- Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
- Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live video streams are available on the following platforms:
- Ravens Mobile app for iOS and Android
- Ravens website (on iOS devices using Safari only)
- Ravens Pregame Live: Shelby Granath, Torrey Smith, Garrett Downing, Ray Lewis (guest)
Starts at 7:15 p.m. on YouTube, Ravens website, Ravens Mobile app and Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV
LISTEN LIVE
- Ravens Mobile app
- Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
- National Radio: Westwood One Sports
- Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
- Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
- Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
- Spanish broadcast available on WDCN La Nueva 87.7 and in the Ravens Mobile app
- Announcers: Gustavo Salazar and Ximena Lugo Latorre