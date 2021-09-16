How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Chiefs

Sep 16, 2021 at 12:34 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

091621-WSL

In one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, the Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 on "Sunday Night Football" in Baltimore.

The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. from M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can watch, listen and live stream the game:

WATCH ON TV

  • National TV: NBC Sunday Night Football
  • Local TV: WBAL Ch. 11 (Baltimore); WRC Ch. 4 (Washington)
  • Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
  • Pregame & Postgame coverage on the Ravens TV App for Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV

WATCH ON MOBILE

Live video streams are available on the following platforms:

LISTEN LIVE

  • Ravens Mobile app
  • Ravens website (on desktop computers only)
  • National Radio: Westwood One Sports
  • Announcers: Ryan Radtke (play-by-play), Ross Tucker (analyst)
  • Local radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98Rock (97.9 FM)
  • Announcers: Gerry Sandusky (play-by-play), Femi Ayanbadejo (analyst)
  • Spanish broadcast available on WDCN La Nueva 87.7 and in the Ravens Mobile app
  • Announcers: Gustavo Salazar and Ximena Lugo Latorre

